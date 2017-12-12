Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore Put on Never-Before-Seen Shooting Performance

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans players Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore shot 16-for-21 and 15-of-20 respectively during Monday's 130-123 loss to the Houston Rockets. It marked the first time in NBA history that a pair of teammates each made 75 percent of their looks while taking 20 shots from the field, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

Holiday finished with 37 points, five assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block in 41 minutes. Moore tallied 36 points, three rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes. Despite the effort from the two guards, New Orleans lost its second game in the last three and to 4-6 over the last 10 contests.

This season marks Holiday's fifth campaign in New Orleans. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers—where he spent his first four years—with the 17th overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. As of Tuesday, he's on pace to average a career-high 18.0 points per game.

Moore has played for four teams since being drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 55th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. This season marks his second year with the Pelicans, previously suiting up for the Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls. He, like Holiday, is on pace to average a career high in points per game (13.3). His output is also benefiting from shooting a hot 47.3 percent from beyond the arc.

After Tuesday's loss, the Pelicans sit at 14-14, good for sixth in the Western Conference. The club eagerly awaits the return of star Anthony Davis, who was unavailable Monday due to left adductor injury suffered in Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Another tough opponent appears on the schedule Wednesday, as New Orleans prepares for a home matchup with Milwaukee Bucks (15-10) squad ranking fourth in the Eastern Conference.