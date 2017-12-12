Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Agree Deal for Steven N'Zonzi

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal worth £35.3 million for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi ahead of the January transfer window, per Spanish source El Gol (h/t the Daily Mirror).

The report from the Mirror detailed how Arsenal's offer would comprise a "£32.7 million transfer fee, plus £2.6 million in bonuses." However, the same report also noted "if the transfer fee were to be correct, it would fall around £2.65 million short of N'Zonzi's release clause, which Sevilla president Jose Castro insisted the club would hold out for."

Speculation linking N'Zonzi to the Gunners has been growing in recent weeks, with the player having to deny a recent trip to London was made to wrap up a deal, per France Football (h/t James Benge of the London Evening Standard).

N'Zonzi also explained to France Football (h/t Goal's Mohammed Fayad) how he and Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo argued at half-time of the club's 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Nov. 21.

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Fayad pointed out how N'Zonzi hasn't featured since and looks destined for the exit.

There is no doubt N'Zonzi is an intriguing target for Arsenal thanks to his power and aggression. The Gunners lack a true ball-winner in midfield, with Granit Xhaka struggling to adapt to the role.

Football.London's Charles Watts was particularly critical of the Switzerland international's performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

Part of Xhaka's problem is he's not a natural defensive midfielder. He's more comfortable building possession from deep. The same is true of Mohamed Elneny, who offers a steady presence, but not a destructive one.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Francis Coquelin is the closest Arsenal have to a tough tackler, but the Frenchman often raids forward and leave his defence exposed.

Signing N'Zonzi would at last give manager Arsene Wenger the natural anchorman his team needs. N'Zonzi's height and physicality would provide a more effective shield for what has been a suspect defence while also giving the Gunners' creative types greater freedom to express themselves.

The value of his experience of the Premier League, accrued from stints with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, can't be underestimated either. N'Zonzi would require no adaptation period if he returned to England's top flight this winter.

He's not a signing who would generate a lot of buzz, but N'Zonzi makes perfect sense for Arsenal on a lot of levels. If the 28-year-old's problems in Sevilla mean a deal can be struck for less than his release fee, the Gunners should act fast to make it happen.