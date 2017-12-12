MLB Umpire Dale Scott Retires Due to Concussions, Suffered 4 in 5 Years

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Major League Baseball umpire Dale Scott announced his retirement Tuesday at age 58 following a number of concussions.

"I'm done," he said, per Ben Walker of the Associated Press.

Walker noted Scott suffered a concussion when Baltimore Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo hit his mask with a foul ball on April 14—the last game Scott umpired. The foul ball caused his fourth concussion in five years and second in just nine months.

Scott saw the concussion as a sign it was time to retire.

"In fact, it was pretty easy," he said, per Walker. "I wasn't planning on this year being the last one. But I thought, this is a sign."

While Scott umpired 3,897 regular-season games throughout his career, he was also notable among umpires because he came out as gay following the 2014 campaign.

"He has achieved everything in his umpiring career, and has carried himself with integrity and garnered the respect of his peers and MLB players," MLB's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion Billy Bean said, per Walker. "I am filled with pride as I reflect on all of his accomplishments. He's a pro's pro, who's been a wonderful example to the LGBT community and all sports fans."

Walker detailed some of Scott's accomplishments, noting his career as a major league umpire started in 1985 and featured three World Series, three All-Star games and 91 playoff contests.