WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Asuka, Sheamus and More

Credit: WWE.com

Asuka has been on a tear thus far in her main roster run, dispatching of every unfortunate soul put in front of her, but one of the biggest rumors to make the rounds this week has her on a collision course with one of the most recognizable badasses on the planet.

The Empress of Tomorrow is not the only international star to appear in the headlines this week.

Sheamus, the former three-time WWE champion who has been at the top of the industry numerous times over his near-decade on the main roster, was at the center of speculation regarding his health.

Another Superstar who's health has been at the forefront of the rumor mill is Daniel Bryan. His ongoing role as SmackDown general manager and his immediate future round out this week's recap of sports entertainment speculation.

Asuka vs. Ronda Rousey?

Dave Meltzer (h/t Cageside Seats) speculated this week that Asuka vs. Ronda Rousey will clash in a high-profile match of undeniable badassery.

"In addition to news that Ronda Rousey’s signing is imminent, some Dave Meltzer speculation about Asuka adding an armbar submission has led to a lot of talk there are plans for the two to face each other in WWE."

Rumors, speculation and talk should be treated as just that until there is any formal announcement or on-screen occurrence that suggests Asuka vs. Rousey is a likelihood. Should that match become a reality, however, fans will be treated to a contest in which there is a real, credible threat to The Empress of Tomorrow's undefeated streak.

Asuka has gone undefeated for two years, overcoming every major test and obstacle in her path. She is an unstoppable force that has been booked better than half the male roster. She has also never met someone with the legitimacy of a Rousey, who made a name for herself beyond the mat by tapping fools out in UFC.

The reliance on submissions by both wrestlers would create a scenario unlike any ever witnessed before in the WWE women's division and create a legitimate main event-quality match for a women's division that is not quite as hot as it was during the early days of the Women's Revolution.

Sheamus Battles Injury

Sheamus may be one-half of the Raw tag team champions, but he is also facing a potential injury that has led to WWE downplaying the toll the ruthless and relentless schedule takes on one's body.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats), The Celtic Warrior is dealing with a neck injury.

"WWE is trying to protect Sheamus due to his neck injury. He’s said to be taking fewer bumps on house shows, and working more multi-man matches," Randall Ortman of Cageside Seat transcribed.



Sheamus has been responsible for some extraordinary tag team work in 2017, working alongside Cesaro. He has turned in some of the best performances of the year and developed tremendous chemistry with The Swiss Superman.

The fact that he has accomplished what he has while dealing with a neck injury is even more amazing.

Unfortunately, such an injury brings up the inevitable question of absence and how long the Irishman will eventually miss.

Perhaps he works through it but if WWE is already taking precautions, it must be serious enough to warrant protecting Sheamus from any further damage.

What that means for his team and Cesaro's role in matches going forward is the real question.

Daniel Bryan's Upcoming Role

According to Ortman of Cageside Seats, Bryan will be taking on an expanded role on Tuesday nights.

"WWE is building to a Shane McMahon vs. Daniel Bryan feud, even if Bryan never gets cleared. That would simply mean someone wrestling in Bryan's place."

The dissension between Bryan and McMahon has become apparent, with the former taking exception to the latter's treatment of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Perhaps the greatest bit of mystery is whether Bryan is a heel or babyface. His perceived sympathy for Owens and Zayn would seem to suggest he is a heel, but getting fans to boo him rather than a manipulative McMahon is a tall order.

The increased talk of Bryan being cleared, whether speculative or based on some sort of insider info that has yet to be disclosed, should generate excitement among fans.