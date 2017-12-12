Su'a Cravens Cleared for Football Activities, Intends to Play Next Season

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens has been cleared for football activities and plans to play in 2018, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday via Cravens' agent.

Cravens told teammates he planned to retire in September, but later left the door open for a return, per ESPN.com's John Keim. The Redskins subsequently placed him on the exempt/left team list.

He was then placed on the reserve/left squad list, which ensured he would miss the entire 2017 campaign.

According to Keim, multiple sources said Cravens was "dealing with personal issues that required his attention."

When speaking to reporters about his status in September, Cravens said, "I would just say God has a plan for everybody and right now he's putting me through something he knows I can handle. It will make me stronger. Hopefully, around this time next year I'll be back on that field."

During the preseason, Cravens suffered a knee injury that was expected to keep him out for a few weeks.

Cravens also dealt with a concussion and a bicep injury during the 2016 campaign.

Washington selected Cravens with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft out of USC.

He played both safety and linebacker as a rookie, appearing in 11 games. Cravens finished the season with 33 tackles, one sack and one interception.

If Cravens returns for the 2018 season, he will have an opportunity to win a starting safety spot, as those spots are currently occupied by fourth-round rookie Montae Nicholson and veteran D.J. Swearinger.