TMZ Reports NSFW Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Marshall Faulk and More

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Following the suspensions of NFL Network analysts Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans, TMZ Sports detailed the allegations levied against the trio and other current and former NFL Network staff by former NFL Network wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor on Tuesday.

Bloomberg's Scott Soshnick tweeted a statement Monday from NFL Network regarding the suspension of Faulk, Taylor and Evans due to an investigation into Cantor's allegations.

Per TMZ Sports, Cantor alleged that former NFL Network analysts Warren Sapp, Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis, as well as former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger, engaged in sexual misconduct against her too.

Cantor said Faulk asked invasive sexual questions and pulled out his genitals in front of her before stroking them and saying, "When are you gonna get on this already?" Cantor also said that Faulk pinned her against a wall and demanded oral sex while pulling his pants down.

Additionally, Cantor said Taylor sent her inappropriate photos and a video of himself masturbating in the shower.

She added that Evans allegedly sent her nude photos of himself.

Cantor alleged that Sapp once urinated in front of her and said, "Sorry mama, but your office shouldn't be our s--tter." She also said Sapp gave her sex toys for Christmas three years in a row.

McNabb allegedly sent Cantor text messages asking if "she was a squ--ter" and saying she "looked like the kind of girl that squ--ted when getting f--ked."

Cantor said Davis "groped, grabbed and made sexually charged comments" toward her.

Weinberger, who is now president of Bill Simmons' The Ringer, allegedly sent Cantor nude pics and graphic texts, and said she should be "getting f--ked every day."

The Ringer suspended Weinberger indefinitely Tuesday, per Teddy Cutler of Newsweek.

Cantor said she was fired by NFL Network in 2016 after 10 years on the job.