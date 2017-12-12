NFL Standings 2017: Week 15 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Review

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Even though there are just three weeks left in the NFL regular season, there's still a possibility for all sorts of chaos to erupt in the AFC and NFC playoff pictures.

The injury to Carson Wentz and unexpected New England Patriots loss in Week 14 to the Miami Dolphins changed the scene at the top of both conferences a bit, while beneath the division leaders there's a dogfight going on for the remaining positions.

Week 15 presents pivotal games in the AFC West and NFC West as well as one in the NFC that could give us more clarity in the wild-card race.

Here's how things stand following Week 14's action.

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh (11-2)

2. New England (10-3)

3. Jacksonville (9-4)

4. Kansas City (7-6)

Wild-Card Race

5. Tennessee (8-5)

6. Buffalo (7-6)

7. Baltimore (7-6)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

9. Oakland (6-7)

10. Miami (6-7)

11. New York Jets (5-8)

12. Cincinnati (5-8)

13. Houston (4-9)

Officially Eliminated

14. Denver (4-9)

15. Indianapolis (3-10)

16. Cleveland (0-13)

Playoff Scenarios

If Pittsburgh beats New England and Jacksonville loses to Houston, the Steelers would clinch home-field advantage in the AFC.

New England can clinch the AFC East with a win over Pittsburgh or a loss by Buffalo to Miami.

New England can secure a first-round bye with a win over Pittsburgh and a loss by Jacksonville to Houston.

Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth with a win over Houston or through losses by Buffalo to Miami and Baltimore to Cleveland.

Wild-Card Review

The Buffalo Bills are in sixth place in the AFC because their strength of victory is better than the Baltimore Ravens'.

Strength of victory is the fourth tiebreaker used by the NFL to determine wild-card teams. In the situation between the Bills and Ravens, they haven't played head-to-head, they have the same conference record of 5-4 and have not played a minimum of four common opponents for the won-lost percentage in common games to be applied.

The Bills close out the season with a trio of AFC East games, two of which come against the Dolphins, while the Ravens face the Browns, Colts and Bengals.

The math is simpler beneath the Bills and Ravens as the Los Angeles Chargers have a 4-5 AFC record, which puts them below the other two 7-6 teams in the AFC wild-card race.

Oakland and Miami sit one game back of the final wild-card spot entering Week 15, and the Dolphins are in prime position to strike with two games left against the Bills. A win by Miami in Week 15 would send tremors throughout the AFC.

If the Raiders defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, they'll sit at 7-7 and still one game out of the AFC West since the Chiefs and Chargers play on Saturday. A win by the Chargers would spark a whole new set of playoff scenarios since they would be tied with the Chiefs in head-to-head and division record.

NFC

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia (11-2)

2. Minnesota (10-3)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

4. New Orleans (9-4)

Wild-Card Race

5. Carolina (9-4)

6. Atlanta (8-5)

7. Seattle (8-5)

8. Detroit (7-6)

9. Green Bay (7-6)

10. Dallas (7-6)

11. Arizona (6-7)

Officially Eliminated

12. Washington (5-8)

13. Tampa Bay (4-9)

14. Chicago (4-9)

15. San Francisco (3-10)

16. New York Giants (2-11)

Playoff Scenarios

Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage with a win over the Giants and a Minnesota loss to Cincinnati.

Philadelphia clinches a first-round bye with a victory, or through a tie combined with losses by the Rams, Saints and Panthers.

Minnesota clinches the NFC North title with a win over the Bengals or losses by the Lions to the Bears and Packers to the Panthers.

Minnesota can clinch a playoff berth with losses by the Seahawks and Falcons combined with either a loss by the Lions, Packers or Panthers. It can also clinch a playoff berth through an Atlanta tie and losses by the Seahawks, Saints and Panthers.

Los Angeles can clinch a playoff spot with a win combined with a loss or tie by the Packers and Lions as well as losses by the Saints and Falcons.

Wild-Card Review

The results in Week 14 set up a few pivotal matchups in Week 15 for the NFC wild-card race.

The showdown between the Rams and Seahawks could shift the balance of power in the NFC West, and if the Seahawks win, it would boost them into the top four and drop the Rams into the battle alongside the three NFC South teams.

One of those NFC South teams, the Carolina Panthers, could eliminate one of the lingering 7-6 teams in the Green Bay Packers with a win at Bank of America Stadium.

The formula for the trio of 7-6 teams left in the playoff hunt is simple. The Lions, Packers and Cowboys all must win in Week 15. If those three all win and the Rams beat the Seahawks, there will be a four-way tie at 8-6, and it would turn all of those teams into Saints fans in Week 16 as they hope the Falcons drop to six losses.

Atlanta and Carolina will both be fans of the Rams in Week 15. If both NFC South teams win and Seattle loses, the Seahawks would have a long climb to the wild-card spots.

Regardless of which scenario you choose to apply to the NFC wild-card race, there's a high chance it comes down to Week 17 with the drama accompanied by countless mathematical possibilities to clinch a playoff spot.

