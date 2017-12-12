    Oscar Pistorius Injured in Prison Fight over Use of Public Telephone

    Former Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius was injured during a prison fight in South Africa on Dec. 6, according to BBC News.

    Prison spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo described the incident: "It is alleged that [Pistorius] was involved in an altercation with another inmate over the use of a public phone in the special care unit where both offenders are detained at Attridgeville Correctional Centre."

    Pistorius reportedly suffered a bruise in the altercation.

    In November, Pistorius' prison sentence for the 2013 murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp was increased to 13 years and five months after the initial ruling of six years.

    Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day 2013, later saying he had mistaken her for an intruder.

    Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Pistorius was originally charged with manslaughter. However, the Supreme Court overturned the decision and convicted him of murder.

    Pistorius' six-years sentence was then deemed too lenient, leading to the revised term in November.

    Nicknamed "Blade Runner," Pistorius had both his legs amputated as a young child and competed in track events on prosthetics.

    The 31-year-old native of South Africa won eight medals in the Paralympic Games and competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

