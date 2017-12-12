Dennis Rodman Wants Donald Trump to Send Him to North Korea for Talks

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman appealed to United States President Donald Trump on Monday to allow him to travel to North Korea in an attempt to ease tensions between the countries.

According to Tom Phillips and Justin McCurry of the Guardian, Rodman wants the opportunity to speak with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying, "If I can go back over there ... you'll see me talking to him, and sitting down and having dinner, a glass of wine, laughing and doing my thing. I guess things will settle down a bit and everybody can rest at ease."

Rodman is currently on a trip to Asia, and while he hoped to stop in North Korea, he said U.S. officials told him, "It's not a good time right now."

The 56-year-old Rodman has set up exhibition basketball games in North Korea in the past and has said he considers Kim a friend.

Americans are currently banned from visiting North Korea following the death of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier in June. Warmbier was in a coma for over a year while under North Korean detainment, per Des Bieler of the Washington Post.

According to Phillips and McCurry, Rodman said he knows what Kim is seeking in potential negotiations: "I've been trying to tell Donald since day one: 'Come talk to me, man ... I'll tell you what [Kim] wants more than anything ... It's not even that much.'"

Thus far, Rodman has made five trips to North Korea.

In addition to his North Korean visits, Rodman knows Trump from the time he spent on the Celebrity Apprentice reality show.

Rodman is a five-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 after a successful career with the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.