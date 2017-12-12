Carson Wentz Says Nick Foles Will Do an 'Amazing Job' as Eagles QB

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gave backup Nick Foles a vote of confidence in a video message released Monday night on Twitter.

Wentz expressed his belief that Foles will step in during his absence and play well for the NFC-leading Eagles:

Per ESPN.com, Wentz said, "I have the utmost confidence in Nick and the coaching staff that they will step up. We have been plagued with injuries all year long. It's just been the next-man-up mentality and that's going to continue. That's just going to continue. Nick's going to do an amazing job and lead this team now and I'm going to be there to support in whatever way I can."

On Monday, Wentz was ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during Philadelphia's 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Following Wentz's exit from Sunday's game, the 28-year-old Foles completed six of his 10 pass attempts for 42 yards in leading Philly to a come-from-behind win.

Foles is an experienced backup with a career record of 20-16 as a starter. In 2013, he led the Eagles to the playoffs after throwing for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 13 games en route to the Pro Bowl.

While Foles is capable, Wentz was putting up MVP-caliber numbers in his second NFL season.

The 2016 No. 2 overall pick threw for 3,296 yards, a league-leading 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games for the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has already clinched the NFC East, and it currently holds a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 11-2.

Foles will be tasked with operating an offense that ranks third in the NFL in total yardage per game (390.5) and first in scoring (31.1 points per game).

He went 1-0 for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, and in three total appearances Foles threw for 410 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.