Bayern Munich Planning Talks with Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery 'In Early Spring'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are in no rush to tie their two veteran wingers, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, to new contracts despite their deals expiring in June of next year.

Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed talks have been planned with the pair but no imminent decision will be made on their respective futures at the Allianz Arena, per German outlet TZ (via Goal's Tom Webber): "Franck and Arjen both have a big history here and we know what we have with them. Both are very important for us. But it is important how they will continue. We definitely won't decide that in near future but there will be serious talks. Let's say in early spring."

Robben, 33, and 34-year-old Ribery have been arguably Bayern's two most important attackers for the best part of the last decade.

Dutchman Robben joined from Real Madrid in 2009 and has since won six Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League with the club.

France international Ribery has one more league title to his name with Bayern having joined the Bavarian outfit from Marseille in 2007.

They both remain crucial players in manager Jupp Heynckes' Bayern squad, but they now have serious competitors for their first-team spots.

The likes of James Rodriguez, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller are rightly seen as the future of Bayern's attack, and, as noted by Webber, Ribery and Robben will likely have to be prepared to play more limited roles if they pen new deals.

Robben recently retired from international duty with the Netherlands and last month hinted he could call it a day at club level as well at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

He told Kicker (h/t Agence France-Presse, via Sport): "My future is open. I could stop at the end of the season or...I could play for three more years at Bayern."

The same is likely true for Ribery but, according to Rummenigge, Bayern are not desperate to clarify the duo's futures.