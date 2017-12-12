Luke Shaw Reportedly Set to Stay and Fight for Manchester United Place

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Luke Shaw is reportedly set to remain at Old Trafford and fight to win a place in the Manchester United team because of the improvement in his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

According to Mark Jones of the Mirror, Shaw has impressed Mourinho with his attitude of late, which is a marked improvement on their relationship earlier in the season, where they were not even on speaking terms.

Jones offers a contrasting report to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, who reported Shaw is not wanted by the club and is looking for a £5 million severance package from United if he is offloaded in January.

The left-back had played just 47 minutes of football this season before being handed a surprise start against CSKA Moscow in the Red Devils' final UEFA Champions League group match.

OptaJoe and football analyst David O'Brien supplied Shaw's numbers from his man-of-the-match performance as he contributed well at both ends of the field:

His inclusion and strong showing has thrown a curveball at speculation relating to his impending departure, which had looked increasingly likely after Ashley Young emerged as the temporary solution to United's problem at left-back.

Football writer Liam Canning believes Shaw could become the permanent solution he was recruited to be if he can continue to take his opportunities:

It seems more chances will be heading his way after Mourinho praised the 22-year-old for his showing against CSKA, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

With United still to play six matches before meeting Everton on January 1, having another option in Shaw will be useful.

The England international has spent much of his time at Old Trafford on the sidelines since he arrived in 2014, either because of injury or his fractured relationship with Mourinho, and that will have done no favours to his development.

He's still young, though, and he has offered a reminder of why he was bought in the first place—there's time for him to salvage his United career provided Mourinho gives him the chance and Shaw takes it.