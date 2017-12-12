James Rodriguez Says He Wants to Stay at Bayern Munich 'For Many Years'

TF-Images/Getty Images

James Rodriguez has revealed his ambition to remain at Bayern Munich for years to come, despite his move there not yet becoming permanent.

Per the Bundesliga's official website, Rodriguez spoke during a Q&A session with supporters at the Red Rockets Hopferbach fan club in Bavaria, and said: "I think Munich is a beautiful city, the club is great and I would like to stay here for many years."

He added: "I feel great here at the moment and you can see that reflected out on the pitch. Most of the things I try to do work out. Obviously that has a lot to do with the fact that I've played a lot recently. I just want to play my part in helping Bayern win."

James arrived in the summer on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid, where he had been restricted to a squad role under Zinedine Zidane.

Marca's Chris Winterburn gave details on the move, which Bundesliga expert Clark Whitney believes is a bargain deal for Bayern:

The Colombian has been a regular for the German side even after Carlo Ancelotti, who was responsible for recruiting him at the club, was replaced by Jupp Heynckes as manager.

Indeed, he has made 12 starts this season, so he's already over halfway to matching the 20 he made at Real Madrid last year, and it's evident he has settled in well in his new surroundings.

According to Squawka, he has scored two goals and laid on four assists in all competitions, though the latter could have been even higher given he has created 37 chances in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League already.

He showcased his impeccable delivery with a stunning cross for Corentin Tolisso to score in Bayern's 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the month, and his excellent display in that match earned the praise of the club's official Twitter account:

Though Zidane and his predecessor Rafa Benitez struggled to carve out a place for him in the side at the Santiago Bernabeu—fitting him in the team alongside the untouchable Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema while simultaneously maintaining a balanced side was extremely difficult—that is no reflection on Rodriguez's talents.

The 26-year-old is a productive player in the final third who has much to bring at Bayern, where he seems to be valued more than he was in the Spanish capital.

If he can maintain his strong form, the club will surely exercise their option to buy him permanently, and he can achieve his ambition of staying at Bayern for the foreseeable future.