Antonio Conte Is 'Losing the Faith' of Chelsea's Board Amid Title Race Struggles

Antonio Conte is reportedly "losing the faith" of the Chelsea board with the Blues sat 14 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

According to the Mirror's Darren Lewis, the Italian is "under renewed pressure" at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea believe he is not coaxing the best out of his playing squad, which the Blues believed at the start of the season would be capable of competing with City.

Conte's man-management of Diego Costa, David Luiz and Willian has also brought him under scrutiny, as have his requests for further funds to invest in more players.

The Blues' 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday was their fourth loss of the campaign, whereas last year they were beaten just five times over the entire season.

Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, Conte said after the match they're well out of the title race:

Chelsea's failure to win their UEFA Champions League group has seen them draw Barcelona in the last 16, a tie they're capable of getting through but one that could just as easily see them knocked out before the business end of the competition.



The Blues have evidently not been as imperious as last year, but it perhaps does not reflect too badly on them to be so far behind City, who have simply been a cut above all of their rivals this year.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella and The Independent's Miguel Delaney noted as much after they beat Manchester United on Sunday:

Since Roman Abramovich took over the club, the Blues have been fairly trigger-happy with their managers—even with those who have brought major silverware to Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho was let go twice by the Blues despite winning Premier League titles in both his spells at the club, while Carlo Ancelotti was sacked for winning nothing in his second season, having won the league and FA Cup double in his first, and Roberto Di Matteo was fired six months after winning the FA Cup and the Champions League.

As such, it does not seem too promising for Conte unless he can win a major cup competition, and even then he may still depart to return to Italy, with Chelsea said to be "unlikely to stand in his way."

Despite their struggles this year, though, Chelsea should do what they can to keep Conte and back him—he's one of the world's elite football coaches, and it is perhaps more likely the Blues can challenge City next season with him in charge than a new manager starting afresh.