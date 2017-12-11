Marshall Faulk, More Suspended by NFL Network over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Frank Victores/Associated Press

A former NFL Network employee says several top personalities within the company sexually harassed her.

Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg details the news along with a statement from the network:

Eric Weinberger was an executive producer at NFL Network and is now the president of The Ringer. The rest of the accused are former NFL players turned analysts.

According to Soshnick and Jordyn Holman of Bloomberg, former employee Jami Cantor filed an amended complaint in her lawsuit against the NFL, citing harassment from each of her colleagues.

The former wardrobe stylist described actions that include those mentioned sending her explicit photos and texts as well as groping her at work.

Faulk is one of the most recognizable faces on the network as part of the high-profile pregame show, alongside Kurt Warner, Deion Sanders and others. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 after a 12-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams.

Ike Taylor and Heath Evans also still have on-air roles but have been suspended along with Faulk. Donovan McNabb and Warren Sapp are no longer with the company.