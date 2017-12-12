NFL Week 15 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

Associated Press

The Detroit Lions will be trying to play themselves back into NFC playoff contention at Ford Field on Saturday, while the Chicago Bears are looking to win a few late-season games so their rookie quarterback can gain some confidence.

The Lions are coming off a tough road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, when quarterback Matthew Stafford again directed a fourth-quarter drive to give Detroit a win.

Detroit does not have a balanced offense, as the Lions are much better throwing the ball to Golden Tate and Marvin Jones than they are running with it. The former brings toughness and excellent hands every time he is on the field, and he is often at his best when the game is on the line.

Jones has the speed to stretch the defense and excellent run-after-the-catch ability. The Lions should be able to move the ball and score points against the Chicago defense.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is coming off the best game of his rookie season. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, and he had the Cincinnati Bengals on their heels most of the game.

It's not inconceivable the 23-year-old could put another strong effort together against a Detroit defense that ranks 27th in yards allowed and is particularly vulnerable against the pass.

The big issue for the Bears is the receiving crew, which has not distinguished itself this year. Kendall Wright is Chicago's leading receiver with 43 catches for 477 yards and one touchdown, but he does not scare many defensive backs.

The Bears will also try to unleash power running back Jordan Howard, who has gained 1,032 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

The Lions have a far superior passing game, and they should put that on display. Detroit is a six-point favorite, according to OddsShark, and we see the Lions coming away with a 30-17 triumph.

Week 15 point spreads and predictions (Courtesy of OddsShark)

Denver Broncos (-2, 41 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts

Pick: Colts 24, Broncos 7

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-6, 44 O/U)

Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17

Los Angeles Chargers (-2, 45.5 O/U) at Kansas City Chiefs

Pick: Chargers 24, Chiefs 20

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints (-16, 47 O/U)

Pick: Saints 35, Jets 7

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (NL)

Pick: Bills 20, Dolphins 14

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 45 O/U)

Pick: Packers 21, Panthers 20

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins (-4.5, 43.5 O/U)

Pick: Redskins 23, Cardinals 13

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-11.5, 39.5 O/U)

Pick: Jaguars 28, Texans 17

Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 40 O/U) at New York Giants

Pick: Eagles 17, Giants 7

Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40 O/U) at Cleveland Browns

Pick: Ravens 30, Browns 7

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings (-11, 42 O/U)

Pick: Vikings 44, Bengals 10

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-2, 48 O/U)

Pick: Rams 24, Seahawks 21

Dallas Cowboys (-3, 46 O/U) at Oakland Raiders

Pick: Cowboys 30, Raiders 23

Atlanta Falcons (-6, 47.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 10

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (-2, 44 O/U)

Pick: 49ers 17, Titans 14

New England Patriots (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: Patriots 35, Steelers 34

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers may have gotten off to a tough start by losing their first four games, but this team did not cash in its chips and accept a losing situation.

Instead, the Chargers have grown more determined, and they have increased their efficiency because they have stopped making costly mistakes.

The Chargers have won seven of their last nine games, and quarterback Philip Rivers has played exceptional football. He is averaging 270.5 yards per game with 23 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have basically had the opposite kind of season to the Chargers. They won their first five games and appeared to be running away with the AFC West, but they lost six of their next seven games before beating the Oakland Raiders in Week 14.

Both teams come into this matchup with 7-6 records, and this game is for first place in the division. The Chiefs are at home and regained a bit of momentum with their win over the Raiders, but that's just one decent game and the Raiders played poorly.

The Chargers have a high-level offense with running back Melvin Gordon and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams, and the Chiefs may not have the speed to stay with the Los Angeles skill-position players.

Los Angeles pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram are likely to put a ton of pressure on Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith, and that will give the visitors the edge.

The Chargers are two-point road favorites, and they will record a 24-20 victory.

Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders

The Cowboys appear to have righted themselves after going into a slump once Ezekiel Elliott's suspension went into effect.

They have recorded back-to-back victories over the Washington Redskins and New York Giants, and while both of those teams have issues, the Cowboys are playing much better football.

They have a 7-6 record and will need help to get into the playoffs.

The Raiders were in a tie for first place with the Chiefs, and they went to Kansas City last Sunday with a chance to gain an advantage over their opponents. Instead, the Raiders were no-shows until well into the second half.

They blew their opportunity, and we don't see them playing any better against the Cowboys. Dallas is a three-point road favorite, and we see the Cowboys winning by a 30-23 margin.