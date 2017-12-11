Jay Bruce Rumors: Mets, Rockies, Blue Jays, Mariners Among Interested Teams

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jay Bruce remains a free agent, but the market for the outfielder appears to be heating up.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, there is interest from the New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. Bruce spent parts of the last two seasons with the Mets but ended the year with the Cleveland Indians after an August trade.

Christian Red of the New York Daily News reported earlier this month there was "strong interest" in a possible reunion with the Mets.

The 30-year-old had 29 home runs and a .841 on-base plus slugging percentage in 103 games in New York this season before being traded, and the team has not adequately replaced his presence in the lineup. Considering he can play both right field and first base, it would provide the team with some insurance in case Michael Conforto isn't healthy or Dominic Smith isn't ready to contribute.

Meanwhile, any team on the list could use the type of production Bruce provides. Altogether, the left-hander set a career high with 36 home runs this season to go with 101 RBI and a .254 batting average.

Toronto surprisingly finished just 26th in the league in runs last season, while Seattle could use some extra power in a pitcher's park. Colorado doesn't have a power shortage, but there's a good chance Bruce can put up big numbers at Coors Field.

Although a slow start to free agency, it wouldn't be surprising to see teams move quickly to take one of the few impact hitters on the market.