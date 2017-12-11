Jimmy Garoppolo's Play Hasn't Impacted Next 49ers Contract, Says Kyle Shanahan

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are 1-10 this season when Jimmy Garoppolo does not start at quarterback and 2-0 when he does, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the signal-caller's performance in the last two wins doesn't change the contract situation.

"We'll see what happens in the offseason when we get together and assess everything," Shanahan said Monday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Shanahan doesn't envision that Garoppolo will receive a new contract before the end of the 2017 campaign. The Eastern Illinois product is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 293 yards and an interception in his first start for the 49ers on Dec. 3 against the Chicago Bears and then led the team to victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday by completing 20 of 33 passes for 334 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Most importantly, he earned something that has been few and far between in San Francisco recently—a winning streak. The 49ers were an abysmal 2-14 last year and 5-11 in 2015 and have been looking for consistency at the quarterback position after C.J. Beathard and Brian Hoyer combined for one win this year before Garoppolo arrived.

Garoppolo is only 26 years old and relatively fresh considering he started just two games for the New England Patriots in 3.5 seasons.

While Shanahan didn't explicitly commit to Garoppolo long term, the team traded a second-round pick to acquire him, and he has looked the part of a building block under center. It is a safe bet San Francisco will attempt to do what's necessary to keep him around, even if it waits until the offseason to ink a new contract.