Hue Jackson Says He Trusts Jimmy Haslam's Word He'll Remain Browns Coach in 2018

Hue Jackson is taking Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's word he will be back as the head coach next season.

"You got to trust in what he says," Jackson said Monday, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. "I know I do. I don't see it any other way, personally, myself. I think what he said is what he meant. That's what I believe, and that's what I know."

McManamon noted Haslam said Jackson would "absolutely" return in 2018 and even suggested he will be the head coach for years to come.

"I think it would be a mistake to just zero in on '18," Haslam said Dec. 8. "We are planning on Hue Jackson being our football coach for a long time and he and John working closely together for a long time."

Jackson's comments come after Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Sunday there is a "persistent sense in league circles" general manager John Dorsey will attempt to hire someone as the new head coach.

Cleveland announced it hired Dorsey on Thursday following the firing of executive vice president Sashi Brown.

According to Florio, "it's believed" Dorsey has a hire in mind if he receives the opportunity to make one, although the identity of the candidate is not publicly known.

Jackson's tenure as head coach has been an abject failure from a wins and losses perspective. He led the Browns to a 1-15 mark last season, his first with the team, and fell to 0-13 in 2017 on Sunday after blowing a 14-point advantage in the fourth quarter and falling in overtime to the Green Bay Packers.

For his part, Haslam expressed optimism regarding the new pairing.

"I can't tell you for sure that these two guys will work well together," Haslam said, per McManamon. "But I will say this, I am highly optimistic given their backgrounds and skillsets that John and Hue will work well together."

Despite the apparent belief, Florio suggested "Dorsey's case" to hire a new manager "may be much more persuasive" if Cleveland finishes the campaign with an 0-16 record. If that's the case, Jackson will be under plenty of pressure in the Browns' final three games against the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.