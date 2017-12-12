Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

For NFL fantasy owners reading this with playoff fever, congratulations on a solid season and pay close attention to lineup advice for players beyond the obvious starters. The following suggestions should help you through the next week and remaining matchups.

There are two running themes in the recommendations below. First, don't forget veteran names that didn't produce early in the year. At this point in the season, players have put slow starts behind them for a strong finish. We'll project two contributors who may be sitting on the waiver wire in most leagues.

Second, embrace rookie late bloomers. These first-year players may have landed on injured reserve or simply needed time to acclimate their skill set to the offense.

In the listings below, we'll highlight the smartest matchups to exploit and identify sleeper picks for Week 15.

Smart Matchup Plays, QB

1. Philip Rivers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

2. Dak Prescott vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

3. Blake Bortles vs. Houston Texans: Start 'Em

4. Kirk Cousins vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit 'Em

5. Matthew Stafford vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Joe Flacco vs. Cleveland Browns

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Joe Flacco's slow start took him off the QB2 radar earlier in the season. Maybe he's feeling better after undergoing offseason back surgery, but the Baltimore Ravens signal-caller logged season-highs over the past two outings with 269 passing yards in each contest.

Specifically, Flacco's connection with wideout Mike Wallace has clicked and threatened defenses with the deep ball. As running back Danny Woodhead catches up to speed after missing most of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the Ravens passing attack should improve down the stretch.

Baltimore draws a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns who just surrendered 265 passing yards and three touchdowns to quarterback Brett Hundley.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB

1. Kareem Hunt vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'Em

2. Alex Collins vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

3. Dion Lewis vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Start 'Em

4. Samaje Perine vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit 'Em

5. Doug Martin vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jonathan Stewart vs. Green Bay Packers

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Similar to Flacco, mentioned above, many fantasy owners dropped running back Jonathan Stewart early in the season. Rightfully so, as the 30-year-old tailback scored his first rushing touchdown in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition, rookie ball-carrier Christian McCaffrey ate into the veteran's role.

However, Stewart has resurfaced as a viable threat to score in recent weeks. He's reached pay dirt in each of the previous three contests. In Week 14, he rewarded those who started him with 28.30 fantasy points in Yahoo standard leagues after he crossed the goal line three times against the Minnesota Vikings' top five run defense.

In the upcoming matchup, Stewart will have an opportunity to extend his scoring streak to four games against the Green Bay Packers. It's a run defense that's allowed at least 121 yards in each of the last three outings. Keep the Carolina Panthers running back rolling in your starting lineup.

Smart Matchup Plays, WR

1. Dez Bryant vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

2. Nelson Agholor vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. Adam Thielen vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. T.Y. Hilton vs. Denver Broncos: Sit 'Em

5. DeSean Jackson vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Dede Westbrook vs. Houston Texans

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

For those who stashed wideout Dede Westbrook, you can thank quarterback Blake Bortles for his late-season production. He's thrown for 577 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his past two games. The rookie pass-catcher has benefited from a balanced offensive attack in Jacksonville.

Since the Jaguars activated Westbrook off injured reserve, he saw at least six targets in all four of his appearances.

The Oklahoma product scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks and outgained Marqise Lee in receiving yards.

With wide receiver Allen Hurns still nursing an ankle injury, Westbrook should continue to see decent volume in targets. He'll face the Houston Texans, whose defense has surrendered 24 touchdown passes in 2017.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE

1. Hunter Henry vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

2. Jack Doyle vs. Denver Broncos: Start 'Em

3. Kyle Rudolph vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. Delanie Walker vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sit 'Em

5. Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. New Orleans Saints: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Adam Shaheen vs. Detroit Lions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and tight end Adam Shaheen connected for their third pass-reception touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. It's a step in the right direction for the Chicago Bears' top two 2017 draft picks.

In the upcoming matchup, Trubisky and Shaheen have an opportunity to strike twice against the same team. In Week 11, the rookie tight end caught all four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Lions defense.

It also helps that Detroit struggles to cover the position and allows an average 6.9 receptions and 63.4 yards per game to tight ends, per Football Outsiders. Despite the Bears' passing inconsistencies, it's possible Shaheen may register a career-high in receiving yards on Saturday.

Smart Matchup Plays, DEF

1. New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

3. Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. Tennessee Titans vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sit 'Em

5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons defense doesn't strike anyone as a stingy unit, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' turnover-prone offense creates a favorable matchup.

Quarterback Jameis Winston denied rumors about his supposed rift with head coach Dirk Koetter, per ESPN.com reporter Jenna Laine.

However, Tampa Bay's offense has fallen way below expectations this season. The front office drafted tight end O.J. Howard, wideout Chris Godwin and signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Those acquisitions haven't equated to more points on the scoreboard.

Oftentimes, Winston racks up the yards but fails to finish in the red zone. The Buccaneers have scored touchdowns on 52.38 percent of their red-zone trips, which ranks 22nd in the league, per Team Rankings.

Tampa Bay's stalled drives along with a turnover in 10 consecutive games bode well for fantasy owners who plan to plug the Falcons defense into their starting lineups in Week 15.