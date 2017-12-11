    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Announce Pregnancy

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Dwayne Johnson attends the 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' UK premiere held at Vue West End on December 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
    Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced his girlfriend Lauren Hashian is pregnant with their second child in an Instagram post Monday: 

    The post, which includes a picture of their one-year-old daughter Jasmine, noted the couple is expecting a girl. Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter from his previous marriage.

    Expecting another child adds to an already busy schedule for Johnson.

    The former WWE star has made sporadic appearances on wrestling shows over the last few years, although he is now best known for his acting career. In addition to a starring role on the HBO show Ballers, he had three blockbuster movies in 2017: The Fate of the Furious, Baywatch and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

    He is also considering a political career with a committee recently set up to explore the possibility of a presidential run in 2020.

    Johnson could be in for a busy next few years.

