Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, we're not talking about the holidays, we're talking about the NFL fantasy football playoffs. The time of year when the experts are separated from the amateurs and one clunker performance—or huge one, for that matter—can make or break an entire season.

Hearts will be broken. Households divided. Rivalries renewed. And below, weekly rankings will be projected. Good luck.

Quarterbacks

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

2. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

3. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

4. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

7. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

9. Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings

10. Kirk Cousins, Washington

Roll with Rivers. In standard-scoring leagues, he has 18 or more fantasy points in four straight weeks and faces a Kansas City defense giving up the fifth most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (19.4).

It may not matter for fantasy, but it's fun to note that the Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are both sitting at 7-6 with an AFC West crown hanging in the balance. Who would have expected that to be the case coming into the season?

The advice for Roethlisberger remains the same: Start him at home; sit him on the road. Roethlisberger has registered at least 28 fantasy points in his last three home games. Yes, the Patriots have tightened up defensively, but Roethlisberger is worth the gamble at home.

Bortles is on this list? Really? Yes, really. He has 18 or more fantasy points in three straight starts and at least 16 points in six of his last seven contests. Against a Houston defense giving up the second most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week (19.9), Bortles is a clear QB1.

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

2. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

4. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

6. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

7. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

8. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers

10. Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens

11. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers

12. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

14. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

15. Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

16. Dion Lewis, New England Patriots

17. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

18. Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts

19. C.J. Anderson, Denver Broncos

20. Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Hunt is back! After five weeks failing to reach double-digit fantasy points, the Kansas City running back showed up at the perfect moment, rushing 25 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. It's probably not a coincidence that the Chiefs are 5-0 in games Hunt rushes for over 100 yards and 2-6 in games he doesn't. Extend it further, and the Chiefs are 6-2 in games Hunt has 100 or more yards from scrimmage and 1-4 when he doesn't.

The more Hunt is involved, in other words, the better the Chiefs seem to play. Expect him to get a heavy workload down the stretch.

Keep riding Collins. He's averaged 17.3 fantasy points in standard-scoring leagues the past four weeks and has emerged as one of the bright spots for the Baltimore offense. Consider him a weekly RB1 at this point.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

7. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

8. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

9. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

10. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

11. Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns

12. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions

13. Robby Anderson, New York Jets

14. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

15. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

16. Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

17. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

18. Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers

19. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

20. Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams

In Gordon's return to NFL action, he's caught seven passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. This after not playing an NFL game for essentially three years. That's remarkable.

Gordon has always been an immense talent, and it's pretty clear he'll be a major contributor for the Browns down the stretch. If you had the foresight to add him to your team, enjoy the boost he'll provide in the fantasy playoffs.

Julio Jones has had an up-and-down season, but he could explode this week against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team giving up the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts per week (26.7). When these teams last met, Jones had 12 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs haven't suddenly become a good pass defense—Jones may win fantasy matchups this week.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks

5. Evan Engram, New York Giants

6. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans

10. Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins

Tight end has been a frustrating position this season, with the top four options offering consistent production only when they are healthy and not suspended.

After that, you are basically praying for touchdowns with players like Rudolph, Henry and Brate.

If Ertz is able to play, he should have a huge week, even without Carson Wentz at quarterback. The Giants give up the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends per week (11.8), and Ertz should provide a valuable safety blanket for Nick Foles.

If he can't go again this week, however, pick up Trey Burton, fresh off his five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Detroit Lions

5. New Orleans Saints

6. Denver Broncos

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Chicago Bears

You may need to get creative if you've been streaming defenses, so don't be afraid to give the Broncos a spin.

They've registered five turnovers and a defensive touchdown in the past two weeks and just shut out the Jets. Up next is a Colts team giving up 12.2 fantasy points to opposing defenses per week, third worst in the NFL.

Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

2. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots

3. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

5. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

6. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

7. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

8. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions

9. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

10. Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers

Nothing new to say at kicker. Trust your studs.

All fantasy stats and points-against numbers via Yahoo Sports.