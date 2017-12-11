Joel Embiid Takes Blame for Sam Hinkie's Exit from 76ers, Says He Owes Him

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid said during an interview with NBA.com's David Aldridge that he still talks to former general manager Sam Hinkie and feels responsible for Hinkie's departure from the team in 2016.

"Yeah, we text sometimes. We talk to each other sometimes," Embiid noted. "I mean, that’s the guy that drafted me, and he made sure he put everything in place so I could get healthy. And I got healthy and I got back on the court. And I feel like he basically kind of lost his job because of me, because I missed two years. So I feel like I owe him a lot. Yeah, we talk. We talk sometimes."

