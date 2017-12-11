    Joel Embiid Takes Blame for Sam Hinkie's Exit from 76ers, Says He Owes Him

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 13: Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Sam Hinkie talks to Joel Embiid #21 prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 13, 2015 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid said during an interview with NBA.com's David Aldridge that he still talks to former general manager Sam Hinkie and feels responsible for Hinkie's departure from the team in 2016. 

    "Yeah, we text sometimes. We talk to each other sometimes," Embiid noted. "I mean, that’s the guy that drafted me, and he made sure he put everything in place so I could get healthy. And I got healthy and I got back on the court. And I feel like he basically kind of lost his job because of me, because I missed two years. So I feel like I owe him a lot. Yeah, we talk. We talk sometimes."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

