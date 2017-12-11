Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kiko Casilla, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly make back-up goalkeeper Kiko Casilla available for purchase in the January transfer window as they are closing in on signing Athletic Bilbao No. 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to Marca (via MailOnline's Jordan Seward), Casilla will be surplus to requirements after the capture of Kepa and will be moved on by Real, who have already made a number of clubs aware of his availability—Newcastle United are said to be "on high alert."

The report added Sergio Ramos has told Real team-mates the signing of Kepa, 23, has already been secured and his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu is expected to be completed following the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

Casilla, 31, re-joined Real, where he came through the youth system, in 2015 for €6 million from Espanyol.

He has never, though, really challenged current No. 1 Keylor Navas for a regular starting spot and has been included in Real's first team just 22 times since he went back to the club.

Given Real's pedigree as La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners and arguably the biggest club in the world it is little surprise Casilla has failed to break into the starting XI.

He does not boast the technique or discipline to thrive at such a huge club and, because of Navas' enduring quality, he has spent much of his senior Real career on the sidelines.

Casilla is far from a poor goalkeeper, though, and could be a very fine addition to the Newcastle side, with the Premier League club the only outfit to be heavily linked with the Spanish stopper so far, per Sport Witness:

It always seemed as though Casilla would only ever be a back-up to Navas, 30, at Real, but Kepa would likely move to the Bernabeu as the Costa Rican's successor.

The young Spaniard has already established himself as the No. 1 at Athletic and looks to have many of the necessary attributes to make the step up to Real's level.