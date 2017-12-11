Aaron Rodgers Underwent Scan on Collarbone Injury; Status Decided Tuesday

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While Packers fans eagerly await the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the coaching staff hasn't given any confirmation he will be active for Week 15.

"This is a medical decision," head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "[Team physician] Dr. [Patrick] McKenzie is in touch with a number of medical experts. ... We'll see what medical information comes back."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team believes it will have an answer on his status by Tuesday after undergoing a scan Monday morning.

Rodgers has been out with a broken collarbone since Week 6 but is eligible to return from injured reserve Sunday.

The two-time MVP returned to practice last week, and according to receiver Jordy Nelson, "he looks like himself," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers lost four of their first five games following Rodgers' injury with Brett Hundley at the helm, but back-to-back overtime wins have the team at 7-6 and once again in the NFC playoff hunt. While the schedule remains difficult with matchups against the Panthers, Vikings and Lions, adding one of the best quarterbacks in the league goes a long way.

Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire noted Rodgers' past success against Carolina, which hosts Green Bay on Sunday:

Hundley has shown bright flashes in his first real action of his career but has eight interceptions to just eight touchdowns in nine appearances this year. Rodgers hasn't thrown more than eight interceptions in a season since 2010.

The Packers' odds of reaching the playoffs are heavily dependent on Rodgers returning to the field as soon as possible.