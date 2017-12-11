Seahawks Avoid Suspensions for Late-Game Actions vs Jaguars, NFL Reviewing Fight

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks lost Sunday's game to the Jacksonville Jaguars but reportedly won't lose any players to suspensions moving forward.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported no Seattle players were suspended in the aftermath of Sunday's 30-24 loss, but the league is "still reviewing" the extracurricular activities that occurred.

Seahawks defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were ejected, per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, as scuffles broke out when Jacksonville took issue with how aggressive Seattle's defense was on the final kneeldowns. Jefferson then attempted to climb a wall into the crowd when Jaguars fans reportedly threw drinks at him while he was leaving the field.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN captured Jefferson attempting to scale the wall:

Alex Marvez of Sporting News described the scene, noting Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett dove at Jaguars center Brandon Linder's knees, while two other defensive linemen crashed the Jaguars offensive line on the kneeldown and prompted the scuffle.

"We were playing hard today and a guy grabbed me after the whistle blew," Richardson said, per Marvez. "I was protecting myself and things got a little hot. There was some shoving and I was protecting my teammates. That's the way it goes."

Jefferson asked "what would you do?" when discussing his decision to go after the crowd, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

The Seahawks are fortunate to avoid any suspensions considering they are tied for the final NFC wild-card spot with the Atlanta Falcons at 8-5. However, the Falcons hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and sit in pole position with three games remaining.

Seattle faces the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals—who hold a combined 22-17 record—in its last three contests.