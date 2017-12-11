Matt Harvey Trade Rumors: Rangers 'Don't Like' Potential Jurickson Profar Swap

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers are reportedly interested in acquiring New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey but not willing to part with left fielder Jurickson Profar to make it happen.

On Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the Rangers "don't like a straight deal" featuring the two players. Heyman called the potential trade "unlikely" and pointed to the fact Harvey is set to be a free agent after a season while Profar will not be an unrestricted free agent until 2021, per Spotrac.

Heyman's report comes after Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News cited sources Sunday who said the Mets discussed trading Harvey with "at least two teams" in an effort to improve at first base, second base and in the bullpen.

There was a time when the 28-year-old right hander was on the short list of pitchers with the brightest futures in baseball. He finished in fourth place in the 2013 National League Cy Young race with a 2.27 ERA and 0.93 WHIP and won the 2015 NL Comeback Player of the Year after missing the 2014 campaign and undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Unfortunately from Harvey, the health concerns didn't go away. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016 and missed significant time in 2017 with a broken bone in his shoulder.

He struggled as a result, posting a 4.86 ERA in 2016 and a 6.70 ERA in 2017.

Profar, 24, slashed just .172/.294/.207 with zero home runs in 22 games in 2017, but MLB.com named him the No. 1 prospect in the league in 2012.

While he hasn't fulfilled his potential yet, the Rangers apparently value Profar more than what an injury plagued Harvey would bring to the table at this point of his career.