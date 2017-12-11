Report: LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Sign 1-Year Contracts with Prienu Vytautas

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are headed to Europe.

The former Chino Hills High School stars have signed one-year deals with first division Lithuanian team Prienu Vytautas, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical, who added they will report to the club in January.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Givony also reported the team has discussed a role of 20 to 25 minutes per game in the Baltic League.

The players' father, LaVar Ball, said last week they had both signed with an agent, effectively ending their NCAA careers.

"Our goal is to get both of these boys, have all three of them on the Lakers," LaVar recently told Bleacher Report's Adam Zagoria. "And sometimes it's different roads to get to there. But we're going to get there. We're just on a different road right now."

LiAngelo, 19, was playing for UCLA but earned an indefinite suspension for shoplifting while in China. He later dropped out of school. While LaVar explained he was preparing his son for the upcoming NBA draft, Wojnarowski noted this was not likely:

LaMelo, 16, is more highly touted as a 5-star recruit and the No. 15 overall player in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He was originally committed to UCLA like his older brothers, but he will forgo the college experience while instead playing professionally at a young age.

The oldest brother, Lonzo, was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft to the Lakers after an All-American year at UCLA. However, the rest of his family will have to try for a more indirect path to the league.