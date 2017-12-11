    Report: Marlins 'Threatened' Giancarlo Stanton to Accept Giants, Cardinals Trade

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, left, stands next to new Yankee Giancarlo Stanton, center, and his new jersey with Yankee Manager Aaron Boone, right middle, and Yankee Owner Hal Steinbrenner, right, during the Major League Baseball winter meetings in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)
    Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

    The New York Yankees officially announced Monday they acquired Giancarlo Stanton in a trade, but the Miami Marlins apparently wanted their star player to go elsewhere.

    Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports provided the details:

    Stanton had refused to waive his no-trade clause for potential deals to the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.

    The National League MVP admitted his growing up a Dodgers fan helped sway his decision against going to the Giants.

    "I'd say a little bit. I wouldn't base a decision off that, but I also wouldn't want to go to the team that they disliked the most," Stanton said Monday, per Daniel Brown of the Mercury News. "And I wasn't sure if they were going to beat that team, either. But at the same time if they were in the right position that I wanted, I would have done it."

    While neither the Giants nor the Cardinals made the playoffs last season, the Yankees went to the American League Championship Series before losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in seven games. 

    Pairing Stanton with Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and others makes an already elite offense arguably the best in the majors.

    Considering the 28-year-old has never reached the playoffs with the Marlins, it's understandable for him to want to go to a ready-made contender.

    On the other hand, Stanton did sign a 13-year deal with Miami with a no-trade clause that would have kept him in town through at least 2027. Threatening him to stay in his current deal that he already agreed to was a weird strategy that clearly didn't work out for the front office.

