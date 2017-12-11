Yankees Trade Rumors: New York Interested in Dealing for Pirates' Gerrit Cole

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Yankees apparently aren't finished making moves this offseason.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the team is interested in a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole. However, Heyman also reported the Pirates don't intend to deal the 27-year-old.

Cole is coming off a disappointing season by his standards, finishing with a 12-12 record and a 4.26 ERA, the highest of his career. He was able to stay healthy—pitching 203 innings after an injury-filled 2016—but he was far from the dominant force he was a few years earlier.

The Pirates ace showcased his talent in 2015 when he finished fourth in the Cy Young voting, posting a 19-8 record 2.60 ERA and 202 strikeouts.

With two more seasons under team control before he can reach free agency, it's easy to understand why the Pirates would want to hold onto their talented young player.

Conversely, the Yankees are clearly looking for the final few pieces to make them into a World Series favorite after adding Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Marlins. With an offense that could be one of the best in the league and a rotation that already has Luis Severino and Sonny Gray, adding a top-flight talent like Cole could make this team even more dominant.

The Yankees drafted Cole out of high school in 2008 before he eventually landed in Pittsburgh's organization three years later, and it seems like they could be aggressive in trying to add the high-upside player.