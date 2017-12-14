Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for College Football Bowl Season

9 of 9

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Matt Hayes

Yeah, it's boring, but it's reality. Best players, best team usually wins. That means more of Alabama. In a decade under Saban, Alabama plays its best when it has something to prove. So you think the Tide didn't deserve to be in the CFP? Watch them go prove it.

David Kenyon



Trusting the Sooners to stop a pair of NFL-caliber runners once is hard enough. Doing it twice is too much for me. Mayfield would keep Oklahoma competitive in any possible matchup, but I'll place my confidence in Nick Saban and a more reliable Alabama defense.

Adam Kramer



I could genuinely see any of the four teams winning the College Football Playoff this year, which speaks volumes about what we’re in for and also the type of season we have had. Seriously. No winner would shock me here. All four teams are great. None are unbeatable, something we've seen already.

But I feel like, top to bottom, Clemson is still the most complete team of the bunch. I also think there's a certain edge and confidence that many of the players and coaches acquired last year that could help pave the way for continued success. I'll take the Tigers and Mr. Dabo Swinney, who looks awfully comfortable on this magnificent stage.

Kerry Miller

What happens in the semifinals is crucial information to consider for the national championship, so I hate trying to make this pick right now.

I will say, though, that I find it strange how everyone seems to be picking either Alabama or Clemson. It's like, regardless of what happens on Jan. 1, the Sugar Bowl champ is going to beat the Rose Bowl champ. Is it because we're so excited about getting the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide in the playoff for the third straight year that we just want to believe the winner has to be the national champion?

I see it going the opposite way. The Sugar Bowl is going to be so physically and emotionally draining that the winner won't be at 100 percent for the national championship—similar to Auburn looking helpless in the SEC Championship Game after winning the Iron Bowl. And, wouldn't you know it, Georgia is the beneficiary of this one too. It's scary to pick the least experienced quarterback of the bunch, but give me the Bulldogs in what is essentially a home game.

Brad Shepard

If it's Alabama against Oklahoma, it again will be the same two contrasting styles we talked about in the OU-UGA game. If the Sooners survive, they'll have a blueprint on how to play 'Bama, considering Georgia coach Kirby Smart is a longtime Nick Saban disciple who has built a similar team in Athens. Though the Tide are the most talented team in the country, it's tough to see them as a national champion unless they play more on the same page than they have all season. If they do, they'll beat Oklahoma. But, for now, it just feels like this is Mayfield's year. The Sooners will be your champion.

Greg Wallace

Clemson-Georgia is one of college football's most natural rivalries that doesn't happen very often. The two teams have met 64 times in their history, but just four times since 1995, including a spirited, fun home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014.

Meeting in the national title game in Atlanta? That's a classic in the making for these border rivals separated by just 70 miles. Dabo Swinney and Co. have matured into a true national power and would be playing in their third consecutive national title game. Meanwhile, Kirby Smart and Georgia have a legit home-field advantage playing in the heart of UGA territory.

Clemson's salty defensive line will be tested by the Bulldogs' powerful running game, but Kelly Bryant is ready to step out of Deshaun Watson's shadow once and for all. He puts together a balanced, MVP-level performance and the Tigers take their second straight national title, 35-24, cementing his legacy as one of Clemson's greats.