Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson Announces He Will Transfer to Michigan

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson has announced his intention to transfer to Michigan.

"Thank you to the wonderful people, teammates and coaches at Ole Miss," Patterson posted on Twitter on Monday. "It is a special place and I will always have great memories of my experiences in Oxford. I am now excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Michigan. It's time to go to work."

Patterson's status for the 2018 season is unclear. Due to sanctions against Ole Miss, the NCAA is allowing players headed into their final year of eligibility to transfer without sitting out a season.

Patterson, though, would have to apply for an individual waiver because he is not a senior. He will have two years of eligibility left regardless of his status for next season.

Michigan struggled at the quarterback position throughout the 2017 season, as starter Wilton Speight suffered a season-ending injury and backup John O'Korn performed poorly in his stead. The Wolverines threw just nine touchdown passes during the regular season.

Patterson, ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2016 high school class, would be competing with Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey next season if he's granted eligibility.