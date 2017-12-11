    Derek Jeter: 'I Had No Feeling' About Trading Giancarlo Stanton to Yankees

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Derek Jeter speaks onstage for Derek Jeter On Finding Professional Fulfillment After The Dream Career Featuring Derek Jeter, Founder, The Players' Tribune, And Jeff Levick, CEO, The Players' Tribune during Fast Company Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y on October 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fast Company)
    Craig Barritt/Getty Images

    Miami Marlins co-owner and CEO Derek Jeter spoke about the decision to trade Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon, noting there was nothing he would have done differently in the trade talks, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

    Jeter, who spent the entirety of his playing career with the Yankees, added that his history with the organization had nothing to do with the deal.

    "I had no feeling about trading him to the Yankees," Jeter said. "I wanted the best deal."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

