Derek Jeter: 'I Had No Feeling' About Trading Giancarlo Stanton to Yankees

Miami Marlins co-owner and CEO Derek Jeter spoke about the decision to trade Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon, noting there was nothing he would have done differently in the trade talks, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Jeter, who spent the entirety of his playing career with the Yankees, added that his history with the organization had nothing to do with the deal.

"I had no feeling about trading him to the Yankees," Jeter said. "I wanted the best deal."

