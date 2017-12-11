    Giancarlo Stanton Thanks Fans, Talks 'Unprofessional, Circus Times' with Marlins

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: 2017 Hank Aaron Award recipient Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins attends the 2017 Hank Aaron Award press conference prior to game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

    The newest member of the New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton, thanked the Miami fans in an Instagram post Monday but also took a jab at his former organization on the way out.

    He wrote, in part, "I feel for u fans, you've stuck with me as we've shared some roller coaster years. I've always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional, circus times there!"

    During his introductory press conference as a Yankee on Monday, he further elaborated on those comments, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

