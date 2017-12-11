Giancarlo Stanton Thanks Fans, Talks 'Unprofessional, Circus Times' with Marlins

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The newest member of the New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton, thanked the Miami fans in an Instagram post Monday but also took a jab at his former organization on the way out.

He wrote, in part, "I feel for u fans, you've stuck with me as we've shared some roller coaster years. I've always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional, circus times there!"

During his introductory press conference as a Yankee on Monday, he further elaborated on those comments, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

