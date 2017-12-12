Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Well, isn't Week 15 of the fantasy football season just off to a great start?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL and is done for the season:

Also, as Adam Schefter of ESPN notes, there have been eight starting quarterbacks to go down with injury:

The NFL product, in my opinion, has been greatly hampered this season as a result of all these injuries. The eight quarterbacks are just a few instances. That doesn't include players like New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. or Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.

We're a few weeks out from the regular season ending, so that means we're on the verge of fantasy football championship week.

Let's look at some rankings for points-per-reception leagues as we march toward Thursday Night Football, when the Denver Broncos travel to play the Indianapolis Colts in what should be another miserable TNF game.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (36 points)

2. Alvin Kamara* (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets: 40 rushing yards; 5 receptions, 80 yards, 2 TDs (29 points)

3. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) at Seattle Seahawks: 110 rushing yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 50 yards (27 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Miami Dolphins: 140 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (24 points)

5. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Houston Texans: 130 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (23 points)

6. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets: 140 rushing yards; 4 receptions, 30 yards (21 points)

7. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 40 yards (20 points)

8. Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Tennessee Titans: 50 rushing yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 40 yards (19 points)

9. Kenyan Drake (Miami Dolphins) at Buffalo Bills: 45 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 75 yards (18 points)

10. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (18 points)

11. Jamaal Williams (Green Bay Packers) at Carolina Panthers: 50 rushing yards; 6 receptions, 60 yards (17 points)

12. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 100 rushing yards, 1 TD (16 points)

13. Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) at Detroit Lions: 60 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 20 yards (16 points)

14. Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD (14 points)

15. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) at San Francisco 49ers: 70 rushing yards, 1 TD (13 points)

* if he plays

Analysis

The state of the running back rankings could change quite a bit should Kamara be ruled out for Week 15.

Kamara left Week 14 on TNF early with a concussion. Fortunately, Kamara will have a few extra days to heal before the Saints host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Without Kamara, that would provide quite a boost to Ingram and players in the passing game for the Saints.

Although we weren't unsure if Hunt would play due to injury, we haven't been sure about him in recent weeks. However, Week 14 brought another touchdown to Hunt's stat sheet—his first since Week 3.

Week 15 presents another fantastic matchup for Hunt when the Chiefs host the Chargers, who ranked 28th in defense-value adjusted over average against the run through Week 13.

Hunt will also be involved in the passing game, too.

Before we move on, remember to pay attention to the Kamara news. That's huge for Week 15.

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. New England Patriots: 10 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD (31 points)

2. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 8 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD (26 points)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Jets: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Jarvis Landry (Miami Dolphins) at Buffalo Bills: 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

7. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

8. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

9. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) at Washington Redskins: 10 receptions, 100 yards (20 points)

10. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Minnesota Vikings: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

11. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

12. Josh Gordon (Cleveland Browns) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

13. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 3 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

14. Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers) vs. Green Bay Packers: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

15. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) at Oakland Raiders: 7 receptions, 90 yards (16 points)

16. Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants: 7 receptions, 90 yards (16 points)

17. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 receptions, 100 yards (16 points)

18. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) at Carolina Panthers: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

19. Jordy Nelson (Green Bay Packers) at Carolina Panthers: 5 receptions, 90 yards (14 points)

20. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 5 receptions, 90 yards (14 points)

21. Golden Tate (Detroit Lions) vs. Chicago Bears: 8 receptions, 60 yards (14 points)

22. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

23. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) at Indianapolis Colts: 6 receptions, 70 yards (13 points)

24. Marquise Goodwin (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 receptions, 90 yards (12 points)

25. Marvin Jones (Detroit Lions) vs. Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 70 yards (12 points)

Analysis

Hopkins is absolutely on fire at the moment.

When quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a torn ACL, it was speculated that Hopkins was, for the lack of a better term, doomed.

We saw it in the past—Hopkins went from hero to zero with certain quarterback changes.

However, Hopkins went off against the 49ers, catching 11 of 16 targets for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins has seen double-digit targets in every game this season except three. He gets a ton of volume. However, going up against the Jaguars is going to be a tough battle. In Week 1 against Jacksonville, he caught seven of 16 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown, but that was on the Texans' turf and before this defense really started to jell.

Hopkins might be able to do enough damage based off volume, but the Jaguars cornerback duo of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye should be swarming Hopkins all afternoon long.

Looking at another talented wide receiver, Gordon makes the top 12 here against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens sorely miss cornerback Jimmy Smith. Fellow cornerback Brandon Carr got totally roasted against the Steelers, and rookie Marlon Humphrey is doing his best.

Gordon just needs a few good throws from quarterback DeShone Kizer to do damage and that should happen enough here for him to be a WR1 in Week 15.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

3. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at New York Giants: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

4. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

5. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Denver Broncos: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

6. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

7. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) at Kansas City Chiefs: 3 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

8. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 60 yards (12 points)

9. Ricky Seals-Jones (Arizona Cardinals) at Washington Redskins: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4 receptions, 80 yards (12 points)

Analysis

Let's cover Gronk quickly: He missed Week 14 due to suspension, so the Pats are going to get him the ball plenty against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ertz could see a dip in production without Wentz, but it's safe to assume that backup quarterback Nick Foles will rely heavily on him as he gets more comfortable after not playing the position for quite some time.

Because of that, Ertz should get his targets and receptions. Touchdowns might be a different story, but if you're in a PPR league, enough catches and yards will make up for it.

Lastly, Doyle still managed to catch a touchdown in a blizzard in Buffalo. You almost couldn't see the players on the television!

Against the Broncos, the same theme continues: The Broncos stink against tight ends. Doyle is good. Doyle will score.

Doyle has a chance to finish inside the top three at the position unless somehow the Colts get up big on the Broncos, but that's highly unlikely.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders.