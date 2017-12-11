NFL Investigating Jaguars' Security After Seahawks Hit with Objects by Fans

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The NFL is looking into an incident from the end of the Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday, when Jacksonville fans threw objects at Seahawks players.

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, "The NFL has confirmed that the home team is required to provide adequate security at games and that the Jaguars' lack of security, with multiple Seahawks hit by objects thrown by fans, is being investigated."

Things got ugly at the conclusion of Jacksonville's 30-24 win. As the Jaguars were taking a knee to run out the clock and end the game, Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett repeatedly rolled into the legs of Jacksonville center Brandon Linder. That ignited a near-brawl between the teams. Seattle defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson was tossed from the game for throwing a punch, and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette went after Bennett after seeing the cheap shot.

One play later, Seattle defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was tossed for fighting. As he was walking off the field, Jacksonville fans threw objects at him and reportedly directed racist slurs his way, according to teammate Jarran Reed (per Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times).

Jefferson then attempted to climb into the stands but was restrained by security.

"I'm a human just like anybody else. I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me and throw a beer on me," he said after the game, per Calkins. "Just because I'm playing football, I'm still a human being."

"I'm walking. I'm not talking to nobody. I'm walking out," he added, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "Someone throws a beer. Then someone throws another drink. What would you do?"

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said the league will attempt to identify the fans "involved in throwing objects and/or acting outside of rules" as a part of its investigation, according to Bergman.