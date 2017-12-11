Baker Mayfield, Bryce Love Headline 2017 AP All-America Team

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Stanford running back Bryce Love, the top two vote-getters in the Heisman Trophy race, spearhead the list of the Associated Press first-team All America selections announced Monday.

The Sooners had the most selections among all schools, as offensive tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Mark Andrews joined Mayfield.

Mayfield ran away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, a result that had become a foregone conclusion over the last month. The senior threw for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns against five interceptions during the regular season, adding 310 yards and five scores on the ground. A former Texas Tech walk-on, Mayfield threw for 117 touchdowns over his three years as Oklahoma's starter.

"I really do believe it's a simple, powerful, inspiring story for any athlete, musician, dancer, anything in life," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said of Mayfield. "What opportunities they have, the naysayers that they face of the constant pervasive rhetoric around what you can't do. And yet you can find a way to bring strength to what you can and how you accentuate one's own attributes and not let anyone tell you it can't be done."

Love rushed for 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns for Stanford during his junior campaign, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. He was the focal point of the Cardinal offense throughout the season on a team that came within three points of a Pac-12 title.

Lamar Jackson, who finished third in the Heisman voting, was named the second-team quarterback.

Penn State star Saquon Barkley was the first-team all purpose player after spending most of the early part of the campaign as the Heisman favorite. Barkley ranked second in the country in all-purpose yards at 179.5 per game. Only San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, who was named a first-team running back with Love, had more.



Here is a look at how every team panned out:

First Team

Offense

Quarterback — Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma

Running backs — Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State

Tackles — Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame

Guards — Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn

Center — Billy Price, senior, Ohio State

Tight end — Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma

Receivers — James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Anthony Miller, senior, Memphis

All-purpose player — Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State

Kicker — Matt Gay, junior, Utah

Defense

Ends — Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Clelin Ferrell, sophomore, Clemson

Tackles — Hercules Mata'afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan

Linebackers — Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; T.J. Edwards, junior, Wisconsin

Cornerbacks — Josh Jackson, junior, Iowa; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas

Punter — Michael Dickson, junior, Texas

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville

Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin; Kerryon Johnson, junior, Auburn

Tackles — Mitch Hyatt, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Wynn, senior, Georgia

Guards — Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington State; Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP

Center — Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama

Tight end — Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin

Receivers — David Sills V, junior, West Virginia; Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State

All-purpose player — Dante Pettis, senior, Washington

Kicker — Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn

Defense

Ends — Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois; Nick Bosa, sophomore, Ohio State

Tackles — Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson

Linebackers — Malik Jefferson, junior, Texas; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma; Dorian O'Daniel, senior, Clemson

Cornerbacks — Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn

Safeties — Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford

Punter — Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida

Third Team

Offense

Quarterback — Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State

Running backs — Ronald Jones II, junior, Southern California; Devin Singletary, sophomore, Florida Atlantic

Tackles — David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama

Guards — Beau Benzschawel, junior, Wisconsin; Tyrone Crowder, senior, Clemson

Center — Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas

Tight end — Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State

Receivers — Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse; A.J. Brown, sophomore, Mississippi

All-purpose player — D.J. Reed, junior, Kansas State

Kicker — Eddy Piniero, junior, Florida

Defense

Ends — Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson; Mat Boesen, senior, TCU

Tackles — Vita Vea, junior, Washington; Harrison Phillips, senior, Stanford

Linebackers — Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tremaine Edmunds, junior, Virginia Tech; Devin Bush, sophomore, Michigan

Cornerbacks — Andraez Williams, redshirt freshman, LSU; Jack Jones, sophomore, Southern California

Safeties — Armani Watts, senior, Texas A&M; Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia

Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.