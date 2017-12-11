    Baker Mayfield, Bryce Love Headline 2017 AP All-America Team

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, winner of the Heisman Trophy, attends a news conference Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
    Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Stanford running back Bryce Love, the top two vote-getters in the Heisman Trophy race, spearhead the list of the Associated Press first-team All America selections announced Monday.

    The Sooners had the most selections among all schools, as offensive tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Mark Andrews joined Mayfield. 

    Mayfield ran away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, a result that had become a foregone conclusion over the last month. The senior threw for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns against five interceptions during the regular season, adding 310 yards and five scores on the ground. A former Texas Tech walk-on, Mayfield threw for 117 touchdowns over his three years as Oklahoma's starter.

    "I really do believe it's a simple, powerful, inspiring story for any athlete, musician, dancer, anything in life," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said of Mayfield. "What opportunities they have, the naysayers that they face of the constant pervasive rhetoric around what you can't do. And yet you can find a way to bring strength to what you can and how you accentuate one's own attributes and not let anyone tell you it can't be done."

    Love rushed for 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns for Stanford during his junior campaign, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. He was the focal point of the Cardinal offense throughout the season on a team that came within three points of a Pac-12 title.

    Lamar Jackson, who finished third in the Heisman voting, was named the second-team quarterback.

    Penn State star Saquon Barkley was the first-team all purpose player after spending most of the early part of the campaign as the Heisman favorite. Barkley ranked second in the country in all-purpose yards at 179.5 per game. Only San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, who was named a first-team running back with Love, had more.

    Here is a look at how every team panned out:

    First Team

    Offense

    Quarterback — Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma

    Running backs — Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State

    Tackles — Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame

    Guards — Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn

    Center — Billy Price, senior, Ohio State

    Tight end — Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma

    Receivers — James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Anthony Miller, senior, Memphis

    All-purpose player — Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State

    Kicker — Matt Gay, junior, Utah

    Defense

    Ends — Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Clelin Ferrell, sophomore, Clemson

    Tackles — Hercules Mata'afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan

    Linebackers — Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; T.J. Edwards, junior, Wisconsin

    Cornerbacks — Josh Jackson, junior, Iowa; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State

    Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas

    Punter — Michael Dickson, junior, Texas

    Second Team

    Offense

    Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville

    Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin; Kerryon Johnson, junior, Auburn

    Tackles — Mitch Hyatt, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Wynn, senior, Georgia

    Guards — Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington State; Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP

    Center — Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama

    Tight end — Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin

    Receivers — David Sills V, junior, West Virginia; Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State

    All-purpose player — Dante Pettis, senior, Washington

    Kicker — Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn

    Defense

    Ends — Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois; Nick Bosa, sophomore, Ohio State

    Tackles — Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson

    Linebackers — Malik Jefferson, junior, Texas; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma; Dorian O'Daniel, senior, Clemson

    Cornerbacks — Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn

    Safeties — Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford

    Punter — Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida

    Third Team

    Offense

    Quarterback — Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State

    Running backs — Ronald Jones II, junior, Southern California; Devin Singletary, sophomore, Florida Atlantic

    Tackles — David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama

    Guards — Beau Benzschawel, junior, Wisconsin; Tyrone Crowder, senior, Clemson

    Center — Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas

    Tight end — Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State

    Receivers — Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse; A.J. Brown, sophomore, Mississippi

    All-purpose player — D.J. Reed, junior, Kansas State

    Kicker — Eddy Piniero, junior, Florida

    Defense

    Ends — Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson; Mat Boesen, senior, TCU

    Tackles — Vita Vea, junior, Washington; Harrison Phillips, senior, Stanford

    Linebackers — Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tremaine Edmunds, junior, Virginia Tech; Devin Bush, sophomore, Michigan

    Cornerbacks — Andraez Williams, redshirt freshman, LSU; Jack Jones, sophomore, Southern California

    Safeties — Armani Watts, senior, Texas A&M; Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia

    Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah

                

