Report: Blaine Gabbert Approached by Cardinals for Possible Contract Extension

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly reached out to quarterback Blaine Gabbert and his representatives about signing a contract extension, according to Mike Jurecki of 98.7 FM in Phoenix.

"I don't think there's any question that we would like to have Blaine back," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on Monday morning, per Arizona Sports. "He's done a good job."

"Again, based on what he's done so far, it's up to him on how much he can improve and what's the ceiling for Gabbert," Keim continued. "But everything he's done since he's been here, from a work-ethic standpoint, the intangibles, the commitment to film study and his practice habits have all been excellent."

Keim also praised Gabbert's intangibles.

"The one thing that has impressed me about Blaine is his ability to bounce back from adversity," Keim noted. "He continues to fight."

The question, of course, is whether the Cardinals see Gabbert as a viable starter going forward or simply want to return as a backup. His future role with the team may be dependent on other circumstances, however, such as whether Carson Palmer returns to the team or if the Cardinals select a quarterback with a high draft pick.

Gabbert, 28, has appeared in four games for the Cardinals this season, throwing for 897 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 60.8 percent of his passes. The Cardinals are 2-2 in those games.



The veteran quarterback also had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers in his career, struggling at both stops. Whether as a starter or backup, however, it appears Gabbert has found a home in Arizona if he wants it.