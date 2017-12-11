    Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Dedicated Win vs. Ravens to Injured Ryan Shazier

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 10: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to the team in the huddle in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 10, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers honored injured teammate Ryan Shazier after the team's 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

    "We love our brother, and we wanted to get this win for him, and I'm glad we did," said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after the game, per ESPN.com.

    The team FaceTimed with him after the AFC North contest and gave him the game ball.

    "You give that guy the game ball because we know his heart is in it," Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said. "And he deserves it."

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lefkoe's MNF Gambling Locks 🔒

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 15

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Battle-Tested Steelers Embrace Chance to Beat the Champs

      Jeremy Fowler
      via ESPN.com
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 14's Biggest Winners, Losers

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report