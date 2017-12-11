Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Dedicated Win vs. Ravens to Injured Ryan Shazier

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers honored injured teammate Ryan Shazier after the team's 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

"We love our brother, and we wanted to get this win for him, and I'm glad we did," said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after the game, per ESPN.com.

The team FaceTimed with him after the AFC North contest and gave him the game ball.

"You give that guy the game ball because we know his heart is in it," Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said. "And he deserves it."

