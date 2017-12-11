NFLPA Reviewing Tom Savage Concussion, Bill O'Brien Says He Didn't See Video

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL Players Association will be investigating the concussion suffered by Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage on Sunday and the team's handling of the situation, according to NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah.

Savage was hit by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil, and video showed his hands twitching after the hit. He was briefly evaluated for a concussion before being allowed to return to the game, but he was later reevaluated and taken out of the contest.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he hadn't seen the video during the game, but if he had, he "would have never let that player back in the game," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

O'Brien further elaborated on the situation, per Barshop:

"[The evaluators] made the determination that he was OK. Not me, obviously the evaluators made the determination to put him back in the game. He went back in the game and came out and they evaluated him a little bit more just because of what they saw.

"Whatever [the evaluators] see and the testing that they do they try to make the best decision with the player and they weren't satisfied with the results of the second test so they decided to pull him, and that's when he went into the locker room."

The fact that Savage was allowed back into the game served as the crux of the controversy. According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the NFL is "investigating whether its concussion protocol was followed and if the protocol needs to be strengthened after the Savage incident. Not addressing specific questions on what happened."

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle added more details of that investigation:

The Texans intend to start T.J. Yates against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 in the wake of Savage's injury, according to Wilson.