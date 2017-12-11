    Brook Lopez Uses Car Service to Save His Cat from Los Angeles' Skirball Fire

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 7: Brook Lopez #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 7, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges an
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    Brook Lopez arranged for a car service to evacuate his 10-year-old cat, Poupin, from his Bel Air Crest home.

    With the Skirball fire devastating Southern California, the Los Angeles Lakers center wanted to take Poupin to his mother's home in Fresno. Per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, he traveled with his pet to the team's facility. 

    "I got a car service for my cat," Lopez said.

    The driver then transported Poupin—riding inside a carrier—to Fresno. Not factoring in the first stop, the trek from Bel Air to Fresno spans over 200 miles and three hours.

    "He got there safely, he got to my mom's house," Lopez told Ganguli. "It was a bad day for him because he probably didn't know what was going on, why he was in the carrier, then he had to go to the vet when he was in Fresno right away to get shots."

    As the Lakers embarked on a four-game road trip, Lopez received word that his neighborhood was evacuated shortly after the team's flight left Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the wildfires reached a containment level of 85 percent on Sunday.

    [Los Angeles Times]

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kobe Puts ESPN on Blast for Twisting His Words About Lonzo

      Chris Yuscavage
      via Complex
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Developing Better Habits Down the Stretch

      Hoops Habit
      via Hoops Habit
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Could Form the Superteam to End All Superteams in Houston

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer
      NBA logo
      NBA

      J.R. Debuts 'Ugly Sweater Hoodies' in Shot at Stephen A. Smith

      TMZ
      via TMZ