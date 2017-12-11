Brook Lopez Uses Car Service to Save His Cat from Los Angeles' Skirball Fire

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Brook Lopez arranged for a car service to evacuate his 10-year-old cat, Poupin, from his Bel Air Crest home.

With the Skirball fire devastating Southern California, the Los Angeles Lakers center wanted to take Poupin to his mother's home in Fresno. Per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, he traveled with his pet to the team's facility.

"I got a car service for my cat," Lopez said.

The driver then transported Poupin—riding inside a carrier—to Fresno. Not factoring in the first stop, the trek from Bel Air to Fresno spans over 200 miles and three hours.

"He got there safely, he got to my mom's house," Lopez told Ganguli. "It was a bad day for him because he probably didn't know what was going on, why he was in the carrier, then he had to go to the vet when he was in Fresno right away to get shots."

As the Lakers embarked on a four-game road trip, Lopez received word that his neighborhood was evacuated shortly after the team's flight left Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the wildfires reached a containment level of 85 percent on Sunday.

