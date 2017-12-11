Lakers News: Luke Walton on LaVar Ball's Influence; Latest on Lonzo Ball's Role

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

LaVar Ball has no filter.

He is going to say what's on his mind and lately, he's had a lot to say about how the Los Angeles Lakers are coaching his son, Lonzo.

One of his biggest concerns is his opposition to the idea that the Lakers' second overall pick starts the fourth quarter on the bench.

LaVar's bluster has a way of ruffling feathers, but thus far, he hasn't been able to bother head coach Luke Walton.

"We don't take parents' opinions into our coaching decisions and how we're trying to grow as a group," Walton told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "The relationship with Lonzo means a lot to me, so I stay in constant contact with him and how he's doing. But as far as other people's thoughts on what we should do, I don't concern myself with those."

Lonzo was asked about his father's comments last week.

"He just speaks his mind, whatever he feels he is going to say, not going to hold nothing back," Ball said. "My job is just to play."

According to sources, the team gets annoyed when LaVar speaks, but Walton doesn't seem to be riled.

"They have their own relationship," Walton said. "Lonzo does a great job of doing what we ask him to do. I don't know what they talk about in private, but Lonzo's an incredible team player. He's here to make our team better. He's always been on board with what we try to do."

LaVar was trending again on social media when, after the Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-104 Thursday night, he crossed paths with Joel Embiid near the locker room.

He was able to put his beef with Embiid aside and hug it out because he was in a good mood after Los Angeles won and his son had an impressive stat line of 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

"I heard him while I was in the locker room," Lonzo said. "I was laughing; I knew he was going to be there, I knew he was very happy that we won, so that's good."

For his part, Lonzo seems to take his father's bombast in stride.

"I'm 20 now," Lonzo said. "He's been talking like that, so I'm used to it."

Lonzo's uncertain fourth-quarter role not an issue in locker room

David Dow/Getty Images

Lonzo's father may have a problem with his inconsistent role in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers' rookie sensation doesn't...yet.

"That's what the team is for," Ball told Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

With Ball on the bench in the fourth, Los Angeles outscored the Charlotte Hornets 34-24 to pull away for a 110-99 win Saturday night.

Jordan Clarkson, the sixth man who handles point guard duties when Ball isn't on the floor, scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth.

"When JC came in, he was cookin' tonight," Ball said. "We rolled with him, and I'm glad we did."

Starting center Brook Lopez was also on the bench for the final 12 minutes, but the exclusion of Ball is the only target that draws attention.

"Lots of people don't play in the fourth," Walton said. "And...reporters only point out that Lonzo doesn't play."

In addition to Lopez, starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has seen his share of sitting on the bench during crunch time.

"[There are] lots of starters who aren't playing in the fourth," Walton said. "Depending on how the group [on the floor] goes. We've got a lot of players who are very similar in what they can do, as far as where they're at in their careers, and if someone's going we're going to let them go."

Despite his fluctuating minutes in the fourth, Ball has remained positive.

"He was on the bench supporting his teammates," Walton said. "He was in the locker room after the game laughing with the guys. I know he wants to be on the court, and he's really good at finishing games. He proved that in Philly.

"But part of being on a team is being happy for your teammates when they're having success."