NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: AFC and NFC Standings, Updated Predictions

Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the No. 1 spot in the AFC standings, but their grip on conference superiority is shaky and could disappear as early as Sunday night.

That's because Pittsburgh (11-2) hosts the No. 2 team in the conference. The New England Patriots (10-2) have won eight games in a row heading into Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, and the winner of the Week 15 game in Pittsburgh will gain the edge for the top spot in the conference.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) pulled off a meaningful 30-24 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, and while that game got ugly at the end, head coach Doug Marrone's team made a statement with its ability to stand up to one of the NFL's most intimidating teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-6) are holding onto the AFC West lead by the slimmest of margin over the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6). The Chiefs beat the Oakland Raiders 26-15 Sunday, and that win put a halt to a skid that saw them lose six of seven after starting the year with a five-game winning streak.

The Chargers trounced Washington 30-13 and can take over the lead in the division if Philip Rivers can command his team to a win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night.

The Tennessee Titans (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (7-6) are holding onto the two wild-card spots, with the Baltimore Ravens (7-6) and Chargers right behind. The Bills have tiebreaker edges over Baltimore and Los Angeles.

The Oakland Raiders (6-7) still have a shot at the AFC West and the wild card, and the Dolphins (5-7) still have an outside shot of getting in.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) clinched the NFC East crown and have the top spot in the conference standings after beating the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) Sunday. However, while the Eagles played valiantly in gaining a 43-35 road win over one of the best teams in the league, they lost quarterback Carson Wentz to a knee injury.

Wentz suffered the injury on a play that saw him take a huge hit while trying to dive into the end zone. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Wentz tore his ACL following an MRI, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Nick Foles takes over at quarterback and his track record is good, but asking him to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl may be too much to ask.

The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are in the No. 2 spot after losing to the Carolina Panthers (9-4) Sunday.

The Rams are leading the NFC West by a game over the Seattle Seahawks (8-5), and they have the No. 3 seed in the NFC, followed by the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints (9-4) at the No. 4 spot.

The Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons (8-5) are holding onto the NFC's two wild-card spots. Atlanta has a tiebreaker edge over Seattle for the No. 6 spot based on its head-to-head win in Week 11.

The Detroit Lions (7-6), Green Bay Packers (7-6) and Dallas Cowboys (7-6) are trying to chase down Carolina and Atlanta. The Arizona Cardinals (6-7) remain in contention as well.

Predictions

The Patriots should be able to secure the No. 1 spot in the AFC if they can beat the Steelers in Week 15. The absence of star linebacker Ryan Shazier will hurt Pittsburgh badly in this game and give New England the win.

Look for Pittsburgh to finish as the No. 2 seed, followed by Jacksonville and Los Angeles. We expect the Chargers to beat the Chiefs in their Week 15 showdown.

The Ravens and Bills should earn the two wild-card spots. We don't expect the Titans to win another game this year, as quarterback Marcus Mariota has taken a step back (10 TDs and 14 interceptions), and head coach Mike Mularkey says his quarterback is playing injured.

Look for the Vikings and Eagles to take the two top spots in the NFC, with Minnesota moving ahead by the end of Week 17.

The Rams and Saints will hold onto the Nos. 3 and 4 spots, while Atlanta and Green Bay will earn the wild-card spots.

Aaron Rodgers is likely to return from his broken collarbone this week, and the pick here is that he will lead Green Bay to a win over Carolina. That will trigger a strong finish for the Packers and serious trouble for the Panthers.