Josh Gordon Tweets Damarious Randall Couldn't Hold His Jock on His Worst Day

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon caught his first touchdown pass since 2013 on Sunday. Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall wasn't impressed, dismissing Gordon's effort in his postgame meeting with reporters.

Gordon apparently wasn't too impressed with Randall's skills, either. He took to Twitter on Monday to say Randall "couldn't hold my jock strap on my worst day":

The corner responded, insinuating Gordon must be back on drugs:

Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions for substance abuse. He made his season debut in Week 13 after being reinstated by the NFL in November.

The 2013 NFL receiving leader has somehow not missed a beat since his return, recording seven receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown in two games. He had three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Packers.

Randall said Gordon only had one catch against him in man coverage after the game.

"I matched him the whole game," Randall told reporters. "When he was in the slot, we were in zone."

Randall, who was benched once in September, has bounced back to set a career high with four interceptions and has recorded 43 tackles this season. The Packers' trust in him to shadow Gordon in man coverage shows the strides he's made in his third NFL campaign.