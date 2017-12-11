    Ben Roethlisberger Sets NFL Record with 3rd Career 500-Yard Game

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportDecember 11, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 10: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the second quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 10, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Fact: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, marking the third time in his career he has topped the 500-yard mark in his career. No quarterback in NFL history has more such games.

    Source: B/R Insights

