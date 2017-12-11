Ben Roethlisberger Sets NFL Record with 3rd Career 500-Yard Game

Ben Roethlisberger Sets NFL Record with 3rd Career 500-Yard GameDecember 11, 2017
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Fact: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, marking the third time in his career he has topped the 500-yard mark in his career. No quarterback in NFL history has more such games.
Source: B/R Insights