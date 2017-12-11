NFL Playoffs 2017-18: AFC and NFC Predictions for Postseason

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Twists and turns are expected in the NFL playoff hunt, but an unexpected plot twist no one wanted to see appeared on Sunday.

In a potential NFC Championship preview between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz exited with a leg injury.

Nothing official has been released on the severity of the ailment, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles are concerned it's a torn ACL:

If that is the case, the path to the Super Bowl in the NFC will get murkier than ever, as a few of the conference's heavyweights are lining up to pounce underneath the top-seeded Eagles.

Over in the AFC, everyone is waiting for the Week 15 showdown between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers that should decide home-field advantage.

Playoff Predictions

AFC

Current Playoff Standings

Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh (11-2)

2. New England (10-2)

3. Jacksonville (9-4)

4. Kansas City (7-6)

Wild-Card Race

5. Tennessee (8-5)

6. Baltimore (7-6)

7. Buffalo (7-6)

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

9. Oakland (6-7)

The AFC playoff race may not have the intrigue the NFC carries, but there's still plenty to play for.

As we mentioned above, the top seed will be determined in Week 15 at Heinz Field as the Steelers host the Patriots.

The No. 3 seed should be the AFC South champion unless the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans both lose out. Those teams play each other in Week 17 with the division title most likely on the line. The Jaguars took control of the AFC South race with a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

The win was a warning to the NFL, and it proved the Jags have turned things around for good. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had a strong statement on the turnaround, per the Jaguars' official Twitter account:

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs finally got back on track by knocking off the Oakland Raiders in Week 14, and a Week 15 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers would make things much more comfortable for the current No. 4 seed.

However, the Chargers might be the team no one wants to play in the AFC if they get in. Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report echoed that sentiment as the Chargers won their fourth straight game:

Despite falling in heartbreaking fashion to the Steelers in Week 14, the Baltimore Ravens are still sitting in sixth place, and they have a favorable schedule to end the season. If the Ravens take care of business against the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, they should be one of the two wild-card teams.

Things could get interesting in the AFC wild-card race if the Titans drop another game before the Week 17 showdown with the Jaguars and then lose on the final day of the regular season.

If that happens, and it could since they play the Rams in Week 16, the Buffalo Bills could jump into the conversation. However, the same week the Titans take on the Rams, the Bills face the Patriots.

Prediction:

1. New England

2. Pittsburgh

3. Jacksonville

4. Los Angeles Chargers

5. Tennessee

6. Baltimore

NFC

Current Playoff Standings

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia (11-2)

2. Minnesota (10-3)

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

4. New Orleans (9-4)

Wild-Card Race

5. Carolina (9-4)

6. Atlanta (8-5)

7. Seattle (8-5)

8. Detroit (7-6)

9. Green Bay (7-6)

10. Dallas (7-6)

All sorts of plot twists were delivered to the NFC playoff race in Week 14, with Wentz's injury being the most damaging.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East title with their win over the Rams, and now Nick Foles has three weeks left in the regular season to find a rhythm in the system and secure a first-round bye. The latter shouldn't a difficult task, with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Raiders left on the schedule.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The home-field advantage hopes of the Minnesota Vikings were damaged by the Carolina Panthers, who moved into the driver's seat in the wild-card race thanks to losses by the Atlanta Falcons and Seahawks.

Week 15 could throw another twist into the NFC playoff race as the Rams and Seahawks square off at CenturyLink Field with the NFC West title on the line.

Over in the NFC South, there are three teams fighting for the division title and both wild-card spots. The Falcons threw a wrench in the plans of the New Orleans Saints with a Week 14 win at home over Drew Brees and Co., but the two teams meet again in Week 16.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Panthers have to wait until Week 17 to play another divisional foe, but it could be a massive game as they square off against the Falcons. Depending on how the Week 16 game between the Saints and Falcons goes, Carolina's Week 17 trip to Atlanta could decide the NFC South champion.

Before then, the Panthers have a chance to knock the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention in Week 15. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are also lurking at 7-6 with the Packers.

With the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals on their schedule in the next two weeks, the Lions could be in the mix ahead of their Week 17 clash with the Packers, but they'll still need outside help, which they could get from the NFC West and NFC South clashes to close the season.

The Cowboys can help themselves in the wild-card race if they beat the Seahawks in Week 16. If the Cowboys win their next two games, an intriguing situation pops up in Week 17 as they visit an Eagles team that could have the No. 1 seed locked up by then. The Eagles could rest their starters, or they could go full throttle, risk injuries and keep their NFC East rival out of the playoffs.

Elsa/Getty Images

It's hard seeing only one NFC South team getting in, especially with the advantage the Panthers currently have in the wild-card race.

The sixth position in the NFC should come down to the loser of Saints-Falcons, the loser of Rams-Seahawks and one or two of the 7-6 teams hanging around.

Prediction

1. Philadelphia

2. Minnesota

3. New Orleans

4. Seattle

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Carolina

