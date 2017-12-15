Predictions for Every 2017-18 College Football Bowl Game

3 of 6

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl: Utah (6-6) vs. West Virginia (7-5)

Game info: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

West Virginia receiver David Sills told reporters he's unsure quarterback Will Grier (broken finger) will recover in time for the bowl game. And if the quarterback is out, we can't trust the Mountaineers offense. Utah is also dealing with injury concerns behind center, but the difference between Tyler Huntley and Troy Williams isn't major as long as the Utes ride Zack Moss anyway.

Prediction: Utah 31, West Virginia 24

Quick Lane Bowl: Duke (6-6) vs. Northern Illinois (8-4)

Game info: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Even during a six-game losing streak, Duke's defense was competitive. The problem was a disappearing act by the offense. But it seems the unit has recovered, and Northern Illinois' defense has allowed two yards per snap more on the road compared to at home in 2017. The Huskies may need a non-offensive touchdown to swing the result.

Prediction: Duke 27, NIU 21

Cactus Bowl: Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6)

Game info: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Interim coach Jedd Fisch told the media quarterback Josh Rosen has returned to practice and appears healthy. Operating under the belief he'll play, UCLA should be expected to...keep it close. Look, this is a bad Bruins team—one that is perfect at home and winless otherwise. The defense has given up 45.5 points per contest on the road, and that trend will blemish what may be Rosen's college finale.

Prediction: Kansas State 33, UCLA 27

Walk On's Independence Bowl: Southern Miss (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6)

Game info: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Florida State will be happy to move on from 2017, but the program will enter 2018 with a new head coach and a bowl victory. So long as the 'Noles contain Southern Miss star Ito Smith like Kentucky and Tennessee did, the fourth quarter shouldn't be particularly interesting.

Prediction: Florida State 34, Southern Miss 21

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Iowa (7-5) vs. Boston College (7-5)

Game info: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

In mid-October, Boston College became a stunningly dominant rushing team. Freshman standout AJ Dillon amassed 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last six games. Iowa, however, ranks 31st nationally in yards allowed per carry. Winning games through the air is not Boston College's strength.

Prediction: Iowa 24, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl: Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6)

Game info: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 8:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

If Jeff Brohm empties the playbook, there won't be a 2017 bowl packed with more creativity. Although Purdue hasn't faced a mobile quarterback like Khalil Tate, the defense hasn't ceded more than four yards per carry since Oct. 14. Limiting Tate is a big task, but the Boilers have proved capable.

Prediction: Purdue 27, Arizona 24

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5)

Game info: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Missouri enters the postseason averaging 51.3 points during a six-game winning streak. Texas shouldn't get wrecked defensively, but can the offense keep up? Other than against dreadful 1-11 Baylor and Kansas teams, the Longhorns haven't scored 30 points in regulation since September.

Prediction: Missouri 34, Texas 23

Military Bowl: Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-6)

Game info: Thursday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Navy really backed into bowl eligibility, falling in six of its final seven outings. Good thing Virginia dropped five of its last six games, right? Navy, which hosts the matchup in Annapolis, played significantly better at home in 2017. The Mids will control the clock and sneak out a tight win.

Prediction: Navy 24, Virginia 21

Camping World Bowl: No. 22 Virginia Tech (9-3) vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State (9-3)

Game info: Thursday, Dec. 28, 5:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The effectiveness of Virginia Tech's offense steadily dwindled as the season progressed. That's a major problem entering a clash with Oklahoma State. The Hokies can disrupt the timing of throws for Mason Rudolph—and improvising is not his forte—but he'll stay in rhythm often enough to clip Virginia Tech.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Virginia Tech 26

SDCCU Holiday Bowl: No. 18 Washington State (9-3) vs. No. 16 Michigan State (9-3)

Game info: Thursday, Dec. 28, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Losses to Northwestern and Ohio State were ugly, but Michigan State's abrasive style of play ordinarily worked well. And as productive as Luke Falk has been throughout his Washington State career, he tends to struggle in that type of matchup. The Cougs will fall short unless Falk finds the explosive gains MSU rarely allows.

Prediction: Michigan State 20, Washington State 17

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 13 Stanford (9-4) vs. No. 15 TCU (10-3)

Game info: Thursday, Dec. 28, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Most of the numbers favor TCU. Call it a gut feeling, though, that the Alamo Bowl is where a mini-upset occurs. Stanford has been eliminated from contention since early November, while this contest will be TCU's first since dropping the Big 12 title. Bryce Love expects to be healthy, per Tim Griffin of DieHards, and the Heisman runner-up will propel the Cardinal past a decent, yet receding, TCU defense.

Prediction: Stanford 24, TCU 23