FA Investigating Tunnel Incident with Arteta, Mourinho After Manchester Derby

The Football Association has confirmed it is investigating the bust-up between Manchester United and Manchester City that occurred in the tunnel after the latter's 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, the statement from English football's governing body said: "The FA have sought observations from both clubs in relation to an incident which occurred following yesterday's game."

Referee Michael Oliver did not witness the incident, and so it was not included in his report of the match. The two clubs have until 6 p.m. GMT on Wednesday to respond before the association makes the decision to investigate further or impose sanctions on those involved.

City coach Mikel Arteta was left with a cut on his head, while United manager Jose Mourinho had milk and water thrown at him after the Red Devils took issue with what they deemed were excessive celebrations from the Sky Blues following their win.

The Guardian's Daniel Taylor supplied further details:

According to Ducker, Mourinho approached City's dressing room and demanded they turn down their music before having a heated argument with visiting goalkeeper Ederson in Portuguese, in which he is alleged to have said: "You f--king show respect. Who are you?"

A carton of milk was then thrown in his direction:

It is believed water was also aimed at the Special One, with players and staff members from both sides joining in the two-minute altercation, which required a police officer to intervene alongside the stewards and resulted in Arteta suffering a cut above his eyebrow.

Goal's Sam Lee added more colour to the picture, but he believes the FA may find it difficult to investigate successfully:

Footage of the incident is yet to emerge, and it is unknown if it was caught on CCTV.

If it was not and the FA has to rely on the two clubs for testimony, it may be difficult to establish if any sanctions are necessary, as neither outfit will want to face any—particularly against their players, or in United's case, Mourinho.