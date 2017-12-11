    CC Sabathia Rumors: Angels Considering 37-Year Old After Shohei Ohtani Signing

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2017

    New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros' Evan Gattis during the fourth inning of Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    After losing out to the Los Angeles Angels on Shohei Ohtani, the New York Yankees might also see CC Sabathia make a move to SoCal.

    George A. King II of the New York Post reported the Angels have had contact with Sabathia's representation about joining Ohtani in Anaheim.

    Sabathia, 37, is a free agent after spending the last nine seasons in New York.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Top Pospects Who Could Move During Winter Meetings

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Final Predictions Ahead of Winter Meetings

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Live: Hot Stove Updates from Winter Meetings 🔥

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets Talking to Teams About Trading Harvey

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report