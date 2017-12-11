CC Sabathia Rumors: Angels Considering 37-Year Old After Shohei Ohtani Signing

CC Sabathia Rumors: Angels Considering 37-Year Old After Shohei Ohtani SigningDecember 11, 2017
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
After losing out to the Los Angeles Angels on Shohei Ohtani, the New York Yankees might also see CC Sabathia make a move to SoCal.
George A. King II of the New York Post reported the Angels have had contact with Sabathia's representation about joining Ohtani in Anaheim.
Sabathia, 37, is a free agent after spending the last nine seasons in New York.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.