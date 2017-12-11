CC Sabathia Rumors: Angels Considering 37-Year Old After Shohei Ohtani Signing

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

After losing out to the Los Angeles Angels on Shohei Ohtani, the New York Yankees might also see CC Sabathia make a move to SoCal.

George A. King II of the New York Post reported the Angels have had contact with Sabathia's representation about joining Ohtani in Anaheim.

Sabathia, 37, is a free agent after spending the last nine seasons in New York.