Carson Wentz's Knee Injury Revealed to Be Torn ACL, Out for Season

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was diagnosed with a torn ACL Monday, ending his MVP-level campaign.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced that prognosis to reporters.

Wentz, 24, was hurt on a third-quarter touchdown run that was called back due to a holding penalty in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. He remained in the game for the remainder of the drive and hit Alshon Jeffery on a touchdown pass before sitting out the fourth quarter.

Nick Foles replaced Wentz and helped lead a comeback effort on the way to a 43-35 win for the Eagles that clinched the NFC East.

"Everyone is really excited about the win, but you have your starting quarterback go down, it's emotional," Foles told reporters after the game. "It's emotional for me. I work with him every day, so I'm dealing with that."

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported initial tests did not reveal a complete tear of Wentz's ACL, though the team feared his season would be over. An MRI on Monday determined the full extent of his injury.

Wentz and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady were considered the favorites for MVP honors coming into the weekend. The second-year quarterback threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions, leading the Eagles to an 11-2 start that put them in contention for the NFC's top overall seed.

Philadelphia will move forward with Foles under center. Foles, 28, was a 2013 Pro Bowler during his first run in Philly but has thrown just 69 total passes in the last two seasons.